NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Family court clerk: Opinion 22-131

By: Daily Record Staff//July 17, 2023

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Family court clerk

Criminal matters in town court

Opinion 22-131

Background: The inquiring part-time town justice is also employed as chief clerk in family court for the same county. The defendants who appear in the town court may also appearing family court proceedings, and allegations made in family court concerning neglect abuse, family offenses, or child custody and visitation may overlap with allegations made in supporting depositions and accusatory instruments in town court. The judge asks if it is ethically permissible to preside in a town court criminal case, where the judge previously clerked in court for the family court judge and thus heard allegations or testimony relevant to that case in family court.

Opinion: The Committee said that a town justice who is also a court clerk in family court may not preside over a justice court criminal case, where the defendant is also a party in a family court action involving similar allegations and the town justice previously heard allegations or testimony pertaining to that case in family court.

