Second Circuit – Indemnification: Hughes Communications India Private Limited v. The DirecTV Group Inc.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Indemnification

Contract terms – Licensing fees

Hughes Communications India Private Limited v. The DirecTV Group Inc.

21-3013-cv

Judges Calabresi, Lynch, and Robinson

Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of its indemnification claims against the defendant. The case arose out of an asset purchase agreement in which the defendant spun off fourteen subsidiaries. The agreement required the defendant to indemnify the plaintiff for certain contractually defined taxes that were initiated prior to the closing date. The plaintiff sought a declaration that the defendant must indemnify it for unpaid license fees, interest and penalties imposed by India’s Department of Telecommunications. The district court found that the license fees were not subject to indemnification because they were neither taxes nor the result of proceedings against the plaintiff as defined by the agreement.

Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court held that under the terms of the agreement the license fees are Taxes and the Provisional License Fee Assessment issued by India’s DOT initiated a proceeding against the plaintiff. Thus, the defendant is obligated to indemnify the plaintiff.

Kannon K. Shanmugam, of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, for the plaintiff-appellant; Nicole A. Saharsky, of Mayer Brown, for the defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio