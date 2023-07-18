Fourth Department – Plea and waiver: People v. Morrison

By: Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023





By: Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Plea and waiver

Sentencing – Deviation from agreement

People v. Morrison

KA 19-02337

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that he did not validly waive his right to appeal and that his sentence is unduly harsh and severe.

Ruling: The Appellate Division modified in the interest of justice by reducing his period of post-release supervision. The court noted that in exchange for his guilty plea, he would be incarcerated for three-and-a-half years, followed by two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision. However, the court imposed a three-year period of post-release supervision which departed from the express terms of the plea agreement, despite the fact that court acknowledged that there had been no material changes in the defendant’s circumstances since the plea.

Susan R. Hutchison, of The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Daniel J. Mattle, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted

-

