Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 22-24, 26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 22, 2023

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

VALENTI, MICHAEL C

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

ALBRECHT, CAROLYN

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

BURRESS, JOSEPH M JR

Favor: LYONS NATIONAL BANK

HIGGINS, ROSEMARY et ano

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

HIRSH, DAWN

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

RODRIGUEZ, ANGELITA RUIZ

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

RODRIGUEZ, MARCOS et ano

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Saliceti, Erica L

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

TOWLSON, MARTHA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

BURKS, KENTRELL

Favor: PINNACLE CREDIT SERVICES LLC

CARTER, SABRINA E

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

DEVISSER, GEORGE C

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

KEATON, KEITH

Favor: NORTHSTAR CAPITAL ACQUISITION LLC

KRAFT, KIMBERLY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

LOTT, LEMUEL J

Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY

NEVILLE, KENNETH

Favor: ARCADIA FINANCIAL LTD et al

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

BLISS, JACOB F

Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ALL INTERNATIONAL FOOD MARKET INC

Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CORNISH, SHANNON et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN CRANE LLP

Amount:

GREEN, JAMES M et al

Favor: AUTOVEST LLC

Attorney: DEILY GLASTETTER LLP

Amount:

HILLEN, ROSALIE M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount:

HILLEN, ROSALIE M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Attorney: COHEN & SLAMOWITZ LLP

Amount:

MILLIRON, NICOLE A et ano

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

MILLIRON, NICOLE A et ano

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

NICOLOSI, ALAN et ano

Favor: AMERICREDIT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC et ano

Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC

Amount:

SHERRON, MONA G

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC

Amount:

STEIN, JAN

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

ALLIE, RANDOLPH R

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

ARMSTRONG, MORICE

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BOSTIC, XAVIER D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BOST-JEFFRIES, DREONNA L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BOUCHARD, MARIE J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BOWDEN, CHARLES J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRADLEY, PRINCE

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BRADWELL, DARREALL

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRADWELL, DYLAN D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRADY, JOSEPH

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BREEDLOVE, JOSHUA D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRENNAN, THOMAS F

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BREWER, OMARION D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BREWER, THOMAS A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BROCKWAY, CRASTIN R

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BROWN, MARQUIS W

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BUTLER, LAMEERAH M

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BYRD, SHAKUR D

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BYRD, SHAKUR D

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

CANCEL-PEREZ, JOSE E

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

DAILEY, CHANDRA Y

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

DAVIDSON, STCHRISTOPHER M

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

GALETTO, WILLIAM R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

HIGGIN, MARYANN

144 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: DIRECT MERCHANTS et ano

Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP

Amount: $1,306.15

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

AFFLICK, LAQUITA S

15 ELLICOTT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

ALBERT, SHANTIA N

79 MAYVILLE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

AVIES, THAJ K

453 RED SPRUCE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

BANKS, JACOB M

99 STOVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BARNES, JAMEELAH A

464 W MAIN STREET 201, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

BATISTA, JOSE R BENOIT

62 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BEAVER, JONATHAN W

300 LEONARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BENIQUEZ, EDILBERTO

1193 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $55.00

BENITEZ, ASHLEY S

94 STERLING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BENITEZ, ASHLEY S

94 STERLING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BENITEZ, ASHLEY S

94 STERLING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BENJAMIN, JOVAN D

905 PELHAM SQUARE WAY, GREER SC 29650

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

BENJAMIN, REBECCA A

261 WILBRIAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

BENNETT, KISWAN A

200 EAST AVENUE #1105, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

BENNETT, ROSA M

635 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

BENNETT, THOMAS L

19 WESTWAY COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BERNARD, EGLAND L

7444 SPARKLING LAKE, ORLANDO FL 32819

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

BERRY, ROBERT L

98 LINCOLN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $365.00

BERTRAND, KYLE T

13 GREENLEAF MEADOWS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

BESS, EARNEST J

74 SARATOGA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BESSEMANS, GODEUIEUE

16602 SELL CIRCLE #53, HUNTINGTON BEACH CA 92649

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BILL, JAMES R

7203 WEBSTER CROSSING, CONESUS NY 14435

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

BINION, BRIAN C

66 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

BIQUAN, JIANG

329 W 24TH STREET, CHICAGO IL 60616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BIRMINGHAM, SR

30 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BISSON, KENNETH G

44 MONTANA CRESCENT, KITCHENER ON N/A N2N2R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

BLACKSHEAR, PRESTON S

21 HILLENDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BLACKWELL, SEAN P

175 WARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BLAIR, CAMMARON L

190G WESTVIEW COMMNS, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BLAIS, GEORGE A

60 PONTY POOL CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BLAKE, JERVON T

536 MAPLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BLAKE, LENZY S

185 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

BLUE, RONNIE D

90 KRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $192.00

BODUR, HACI I

140 NEVINS ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

BOGAN, JIMESHA T

1047 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BOGAR, TIANA S

108 WEEGER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $350.00

BOLLAR, GREGORY L

134 KILMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

BONHAM, PLESHETTE Y

852 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $370.00

BONILLA, AMADO M

1855 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BONNEAU, EDMUND P

17 DAVEY CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

BOOSE, SHAMICA L

294 DRIVING PARK 6, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $436.00

BOSLEY, ASHLEY

63 TINDALE DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BOSOTINA, JAMES R

5790 E RIVER ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

BOST, JASON C

6 SPRUCEWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BOYD, ELIZABETH A

462 COLVIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $240.00

BROWN, JACKQULYN G

46 LANSMERE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BROWN, JONATHAN D

2052 EAST MAIN STREET 504, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BYRD, RHONDA D

164 VAN AUKER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

CARVIN, SHAQUANNA M

23 ZIMMER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

CHASE, ANGELA M BORREGO

313 MCNAUGHTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CONYERS, TEVIN M

159 GATEWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COOPER, MASAKELA R

27 NEWCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COOPER, SEAN P

238 OGDEN CENTER ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

CORDELL, ANTHONY R

434 EDGECREEK TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CORDELL, RAMELL A

880 SOONER ROAD, MIDWEST CITY OK 73110

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

CORDELLO, GABRIELLA M

66 DR SAMUEL MCCREE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

CORREIA, SASHA V

75 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE APT B, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

COSTELLO, MATTHE T

93 MONICA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $225.00

COSTELLO, MATTHE T

93 MONICA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $25.00

COTTON, TAMARA N

380 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

COURTNEY, JOSHUA W

1097 TONAWANDA STREET, BUFFALO NY 14207

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $363.00

COUSER, KENNY L

37 FLOVERTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COWDEN, ANDREW L

17 DURANT PLACE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

COX, BRIAN T

112 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $192.00

COX, MICHAEL J

743 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

CRAWFORD, OTIS L

140 RANDOLPH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

CRAY, ELAJA L

164 KINGSBERRY DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CREATURO, KRISTIN L

314 MIRAMAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

CRENSHAW, WILLIAM M

269 WHITNEY STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

CRIFFIELD, NICOLE L

1035-C SPENCRPT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

CRIFFIELD, RICHARD J

25 GREEN IVY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $273.00

CRUZ, DAVID

370 OLNEY ROAD, NAPLES NY 14512

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

CRUZ, DESEAN M

735 LEE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

DIAZ, ANNAMARIE

55 SKYLANE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

DUKES, KAJAH A

991 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

EAN HOLDINGS LLC

14002 EAST 21ST SUITE 1500, TULSA OK 74134

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

ERDLE, JESSE A

6 DUNNEWOOD COURT, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

FARNSWORTH, ANNE M

1066 FAWN WOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

FOOTE, JOSEPH D

146 PILOT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

FULTON, YANTISE L

49 WESTGATE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $240.00

GALETTO, WILLIAM R

551 GILLETT ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

GAUSE, MIKEYA T

15 LUNSFORD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

HILL, LEANDRA C

18 6TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

HOLMES, JACQUELINE A

114 BARNARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

HOMER, GAVIN S

10 HIGHRISE DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

JAMES, AARON K

512 COLUMBIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

JOHNSTON, NICOLE L

730 EASTBROOKE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

JONES, MALIQUE

15 WINCHESTER DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: BRADSTREET, DEBORAH

Amount: $1,068.00

KALPIN, BRITTANY L

38 ATLEE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

KARNS, EMILY E

174 ROSSMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

KELLY, DYLAN J

4 GROVEWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

KING, JANNA J

93 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

KITTELBERGER, JAMAL G

191 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

LAWSON, HIRAM G

94 COTTAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

LENHART, CARL M

365 HAGUE STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

LOPEZ, ALISA R

1529 BUFFALO ROAD 49, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

MCFADDEN, LUCILLEYA B

54 LASER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

MEADOWS, EBONY S

154 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

MOORE, LAYNE M

52 NISA LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

MURRAY, JOHN D

61 COLWICK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

NUNEZ, DYSTANY N

47 GLENDALE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

PEMBERTON, DORIS A

132 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

POOLE, TYNESHAH P

309 HAMPTON BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

RICH, KEITH A

3 ROGERS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

RIVERA, RENEE G

30 KIMBERLY ANN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

ROSENBAUER, PAUL J

22 PLOVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

ROSS, CARMELLIA T

37 ROCHELLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

RUSSELL, CARBERT C

38 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

SCHERZI, ANTONIO D

67 NORY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

SCOTT, LAKRANA N

258 1ST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

SMITH, JAMIE L

48 NEWFIELD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TAPOGNA, MICHAEL V

25 BRYN MAWR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

VASQUEZ, DAVID J

19 FIRESTONE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

VERDILE, MICHAEL J

40 CUTTER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WARE, SHAKILA L

810 CALM LAKE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

WASHINGTON, PARIS R

27 WALNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

WILLIAMS, KENNETH O

73 TARWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

Judgments

Recorded June 23, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

SMITH, KENNETH

450 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ARGENTO, ANTHONY D

436 THOMAR DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: ARGENTO, DARLENE G

Attorney: FERO & INGERSOLL LLP

Amount: $11,901.25

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

SCHINSING, HOLLY J

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

WAGNER, JESSICA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ALGHAMDI, FAISAL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BAGLIN, BRANDI et al

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BUNDY, JOSHUA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BURGIO, ADAM

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CAMPBELL, JEREMY R et ano

Favor: HYBRID ADVANCE LLC

Amount:

CLEVENGER CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION INC

Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York

Amount:

COLEMAN, ROBERT A

Favor: EAST AVENUE DENTISTRY PLLC

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount:

DANIELS, TOMICA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DELANCY, LATONYA E

Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC

Amount:

FLYNN, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

FOUNTAINE, MARK JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

HILL, BRETT

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JERZAK, DOMINICK

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JONES, CURTIS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

KOHISTANY, BAHMAN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MR VEER INC DBA SOBOL

Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York

Amount:

NEWCOMBE, ROBERT

Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC

Amount:

TATE, LAQUINTON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

VELEZ, LUIS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WARNER, ROSANNE et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BAKER, BRANDON J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BEACHNER, CHRISTOPHER

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BESS, PAULETTE P

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BHATTARAI, SHASHWAT

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRAY, KELLY N

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BROWN, JARED R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BROWN, MICHAEL A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURGESS, DAVID R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURGOS, JOSE R JR

JR JR, JR JR JR

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURKE, THOMAS A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURKETT, JORDAN J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURNETT, BRITTNEY M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURNETT, KHALIID A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURNS, IVERA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURNS, ROBERT S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURROUGHS, KAMERIN D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURT, STANLEY L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BURTON, MICHAEL

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BUSH, MALEEK S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

BUSSEY, ANTHONY D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CAMPBELL, DAWN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CHIINZE, ANNIE N

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLEMAN, AKILAH J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLIER, ADRIAN C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLIER, ADRIAN C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLIER, MICHAEL B

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

CONSTRUCTIONDEVE, ARS

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

COVELL, JOHNLEE A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAIVS, DEVON R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAIVS, ERICK M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIDSON, GERMAINE T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVILA, LUZ D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, ALTWAN C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, BERNARD

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, BRANDON L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, ERIC L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, JAMESALE L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, KEVIN A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, LELAND J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, MICHAEL J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVY, DWAYNE R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAWKINS, KAYLIN M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAY, MICHAEL S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAYMON, ERICK WE

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DECRAMER, EMILY A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEFIORE, VINCENT C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEGRO-PEREZ, VIVIAN

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEJESUS, JERIKA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELARIO, MICHAEL D

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELEON, JOSEPH L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELGADO-HARRIS, DARION S

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELKLER, PORCHIA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELORIA, MARK T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELPRIORE, LAWRENCE

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEMERY, BRITTANY M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEMOREST, ROBERT H

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

DENNARD, HARDWICK

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ELAM, KESHINA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

GREEN, NORRIS R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HENDERSON, NIAYARA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

HUSSEIN, AHMAD

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JENKINS, AMBER L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

JONES, ALANA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

LAMPART, DESEREEL J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MACK, RAY C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MASON, MICHAEL A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MATHIS, LARICO E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MCCLOUD, JAMEZ T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MCFARLAND, JUDY G

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MONTALVO, ANISSA

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NEELEY, SHAMICKA R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NGUYEN, TERESA

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

NYHAN, PAMELA G

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

PETERSON, SONYA V

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RABY, CHINOYA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, XAVIER I

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SCHAFFER, RACHAEL M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SKINNER, KEVIN J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

SMITH, BENJAMIN P

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

THAI, YEN A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

THOMAS, DANISHA A

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

WALKER, QUINTON E

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

ALMODOVAR, JORGE

80 GREGORY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: NEW CENTURY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

Attorney: PRESSLER & PRESSLER LLP

Amount: $585.59

AVERILL, WILLIAM

6 RICK EDGE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Attorney: PRESSLER FELT & WARSHAW LLP

Amount: $4,346.31

BOSTON MARKET

442 JEFFERSON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: MAIN-FORD GENERIC SUPPLY CO INC

Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF THOMAS J DISALVO ESQ

Amount: $3,517.83

GUTTIEREZ, BETSY

265 DRIVING PARK AVENUE APT 35, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

GUTTIEREZ, BETSY L

265 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

GUTTIEREZ, BETSY L

265 DRIVING PARK AVENUE APT 35, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

GUTTIEREZ, BETSY L

265 DRIVING PARK AVENUE APT 35, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

HARMON, JOHN T

547 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

HERRING, MARTINE

25 BITTNER STREET APT 302, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: NEW CENTURY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

Attorney: PRESSLER & PRESSLER LLP

Amount: $1,532.10

JACKSON, TYJOHN T

420 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

JONES, WALI B

46 DALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

LUCAS, REGINALD W JR

1454 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

MACK, MICHAEL J

295 PARK WAY FLOOR UP, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

MACK, MICHAEL J

295 PARK WAY APT UP, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

MANIGAULT, JONATHAN L

285 ORMOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

MCEACHIN, STEPHANIE

112 TYLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

MOXLEY, DWIGHT A II

185 MT HOPE AVENUE APT 810, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

PANICCIA, RONALD J

25 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

RIVERA-RUIZ, VICTOR M

421 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

RUE, CHRISTOPHER J

301 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $240.00

SING-LAZARO, ROMUADO S

21 BORCHARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

THRAVES, JASON

26 TRYON ESTATES, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

TRACY, JEREMIAH T

2148 CLOVER STREET NORTHEAST, PALM BAY FL 32905

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $706.00

WESSON, JERRY D III

339 FROST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $250.00

WOODS, DYLLON L

210 MAIN STREET, GATES NY 14614

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

ALFANO, ANTHONY T

1073 STOWELL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

BACK, KAYLYNN S

2161 BAIRD ROAD UNIT 2, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BARNARD, CHRISTINA M

140 WINDSORSHIRE J, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BEARD, JOSHUA K

80 FRIEDERICH PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BREWER, VALENCIA S

193 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BRIGGS, TATIANA C

522 HAWKS NEST CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

BRITTON, JOSEPH R

93 ARBORWOOD CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER J

44 CARTHAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $680.00

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER J

44 CARTHAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER J

44 CARTHAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROCK, CJ

308 BROOKS AVENUE APT B, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

BROCK, CJ

308 BROOKS AVENUE APT B, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

BROCK, ROSINEIDA

180 NORTH GLEN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

BROCK, TERRY O

129 ELMWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BROCKMAN, ANTHONY W

4610 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

BROOKS, ASHLEY M

25 OSCAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

BROOKS, DWAYNE K

771 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $110.00

BROOKS, ERROL W

234 DEPEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROOKS, TAHAQUA

3467 SALEM ROAD, COVINGTON GA 30016

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $273.00

BROOKS, TIMOTHY R

832 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $95.00

BROOKS, TIMOTHY R

832 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROWN, AUNDRA

57 WELLINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

BROWN, AYANNA D

356 COLVIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

BROWN, CALVIN L

1883 BROOKS AVENUE APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROWN, CHYNNA S

50 N CHEST NUT STREET APT 907, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BROWN, DAVID

2512 SEVENTH AVENUE 54, NEW YORK NY 10039

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

BROWN, DEISJAR A

155 SAMUEL MCCREE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BROWN, HEATHER M

225 OGDEN CENTER ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

BROWN, JAMES I

392 STATE STREET APT 22, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

BROWN, JAMES J

2052 E MAIN STREET 118, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $343.00

BROWN, JONATHAN D

19 AINSWORTH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BROWN, JONATHAN D

19 AINSWORTH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $273.00

BROWN, JONATHAN L

465 NORTH STREET APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $256.00

BROWN, JONATHON D

19 AINSWORTH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $420.00

BROWN, JOSEPH R

132-R GATES GREECE TOWNLINE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $192.00

BROWN, LAJUANE

1575 E 17TH STREET 8A, BRONX NY 10472

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

BROWN, LEROY J

1448 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $276.00

BROWN, MAGGIE R

499 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

BROWN, NADIA L

1625 CONLEY ROAD, CONLEY GA 30288

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

BROWN, RENEE F

1950 UC BOULEVARD 708, UNIVERSAL CITY TX 78148

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

BROWN, SCOTT A

2206 DOUGLAS STREET, JOLIET IL 60435

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

BROWN, STEVEN B

321 LAKE AVENUE APT 403, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $245.00

BROWN, TIMOTHY F

100 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

BROWN, TIMOTHY L

766 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

BROWNE, COLLEEN A

14 HILLTOP COURT, W SENECA NY 14224

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BRUMFIELD, BREAZAIH L

229 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

BRUMFIELD, DIAMOND M

229 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

BRUMFIELD, MICHAEL J

361 AVERY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $343.00

BRUMFIELD, TIAMONII D

21 JEFFERSON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BRUNER, KRISTY L

236 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BRYANT, CALVIN I

218 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BUCKNER, BRANDON L

63 WARD HILL ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

BULGER, EMILY K

83 LABURNAM CRESCENT STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $212.00

BULLOCK, ELLIOTT G

110 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $210.00

BUNCE, SHANE C

2717 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $110.00

BURDETT, DANIEL A

65 TWIN BEACHES DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

COLLINS, QUINDELLE

2880 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COLLINS, RIP L

244 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

COLLINS, ROBERT L

4138 GALLAGHER, SAGINAW MI 48601

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

COLON, ANGEL M

13 W CREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $95.00

COLON, FELIX A

139 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

COLON, JOHNNY A

156 WOODROW AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

COLON, JOSHUA

59 ORANGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

COLON, ROBERTO L

3585 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COLON, SASHA E

170 OTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $350.00

COLONACEVEDO, MICHELLE M

64 BLOSS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $420.00

COLON-SANCHEZ, J M

101 WARWICK AVENUE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $268.00

COMELLA, C J

4135 EAST COOLBROOK AVENUE, PHOENIX AZ 85032

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

CONLEY, DARRYL W

1108 ALLEN ROAD, WATERLOO NY 13165

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CONNELL, RICHARD W

220 ARMSTRONG ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CONNOR, TAMMI M

1420 LEHIGH STATION 5, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

CONSTANTINE, CHATOYA D

1 STRAUB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

CONTE, JENNIFER S

16715 HINDS ROAD, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $187.00

COOK, BRANDON L

60 HOBART STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COOK, MARTIN S

1038 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

COOK, MYRON B

PO BOX 90323, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $320.00

COOKE, TIMOTHY

74 ELK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

COOKE, TIMOTHY

74 ELK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

COON, MELISSA M

504 BROOKS AVENUE 19, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COOPER, DALLAS A

292 AMES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

COOPER, LEE L

692 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

CRUZ, EVELISS L

63 VENDOME DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $363.00

CRUZ, JAMILETTE M

1420 MONROE AVENUE APT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CRUZ, JASON E

989 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CRUZ, JONATHAN

301 E ERIE AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA PA 19134

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $365.00

CRUZ, JOSE L

366 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CUERDO, MARIAELENA E

127 WEAVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

CURTIS, JAMES L

2866 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: HAMLIN TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

CUSENZ, PATRICK E

256 GATES MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $30.00

CZUDAK, JAMES Z

232 CLINTON STREET APARTMENT 3, BINGHAMTON NY 13905

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

DADE, MARCHET O

766 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

DADE, RANDOLPH R

575 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

DAGUILAR, SABRINA C

190 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

DAILEY, STERLING A

866 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

DAILY, CHRISTOPHER

27 WOLFE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

DAK, RIEK C

1171 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $350.00

DAMBROSIO, MARK A

9 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

DAOUD, MEDHAT L

74 WENDY LANE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

DEWS, ROGER D

RT 1 BOX 303, LYNCH STATION VA 24571

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

DIGUARDI, JULIANA

109 LIMERICK LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

DILALLA, STEVEN L

42 VILLA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

DILELLA, ADAM P

87 POPLAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

DONOVAN, EVAN J

110 MARBLEHEAD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

DOWDELL, TEVIN A

3 WALTER PARK, GATES NY 14614

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

FONTANEZ, ERICK M BRUNO

77 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

JOHNSON, RICHARD E

3196 SMITH ROAD, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

LANZE, MICHAEL R

77 BARBERRY TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

LAVIENA, MARIO JR

132 DORSET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

LOYD, SHARON R

830 TROLLEY BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

PAYNE, JEREMIAH J

178 SILVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $386.00 PUTNAM, WILLIAM M

571 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

RIDGEWAY, BENNIE J

300 GENESEE STREET 408, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

SIMMONS, EDWARD C

1486 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: HAMLIN TOWN COURT

Amount: $225.00

SKYE, SARAH L

37 MAIER CIRCLE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

TARADENA, JULIE A

1124 GARSON AVENUE 7, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TAYLOR, MICHAEL H

249 ALDEN ROAD APT D, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $192.00

TAYLOR, MICHAEL H

249 ALDEN ROAD APARTMENT D, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

TITUS, BRITTNEY R

1117 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $350.00

Judgments

Recorded June 24, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

HOLLAND, ROBERT

3781 LAKE AVENUE APT B8, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Attorney: PRESSLER AND PRESSLER LLP

Amount: $1,230.56

KLEIN, JAMES A

1391 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Attorney: PRESSLER FELT & WARSHAW LLP

Amount: $773.55

Judgments

Recorded June 26, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

ARMSTRONG, RYAN SHANE

62 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $570.00

BROWN, ERICA et ano

390 NORTH GLEN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,425.00

CAFARELLI, JESSICA T

15 CHESHAM WAY, PERINTON NY 14550

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

CRANE, JENNIFER

1699 QUALTROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $200.00

JOHNS, THOMAS IV

173 SIXTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SMITH, KENNETH

450 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

SNOW, CRYSTAL

17 BLOOMINGDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

THOMPSON, ANTHONY

324 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $400.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

AAA VENDING & CATERING LLC et al

681 FALMOUTH ROAD SUITE D21, MASHPEE MA 02649

Favor: ROYAL BUSINESS GROUP LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $36,008.33

ACCORSO, THOMAS

27 SHETLAND CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MIRANDA L JAKUBEC ESQ

Amount: $3,424.88

ALLCHIN, JONATHAN

815 HOWARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN L ROSENTHAL ESQ

Amount: $1,016.61

ARGENTO, ANTHONY D

436 THOMAR DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: ARGENTO, DARLENE G

Attorney: THOMAS J DISALVO ESQ

Amount: $11,901.25

BEN BUILT LLC et ano

847 ISLAND ROAD, WEISER ID 83672

Favor: ATIPANA CREDIT OPPORTUNITY FUND I LP

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $22,014.62

CHANG, EUNG KYO et ano

3450 STEVE REYNOLDS BOULEVARD 200, DULUTH GA 30096

Favor: FINCOAST CAPITAL LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $12,874.00

CLANTON, ALLISON G

558 UPPER FALLS BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $2,862.67

COLTON, MICHAEL J

156B S MAIN STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $4,423.88

CRESCENT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC et ano

2530 CORPORATE PLACE A102, MONTEREY PARK CA 91754

Favor: EMMY CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $14,293.59

DILWORTH, WILLIE J

100 MARBLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $17,239.43

EXPRESS ELECTRIC SUPPLY LLC et ano

17348 HIGHWOOD DRIVE, ORLAND PARK IL 60467

Favor: APEX FUNDING SOURCE LLC

Attorney: YEHUDA KLEIN ESQ

Amount: $68,232.00

FLATT, JENNIFER

20 HOLLYWOOD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $7,167.20

GATHERS, GRIFFIN et ano

15 NOTRE DAME DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $32,265.47

O’SHEA, KERRI

37 GREAT MEADOW CRICLE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: MEREDITH E UNGER ESQ

Amount: $8,322.77

PIERCE, DANIEL

3887 RUSH MENDON ROAD, MENDON NY 14506

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN L ROSENTHAL ESQ

Amount: $1,038.52

QIAN, QIN

99 SCHILLING LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $6,496.03

RADCLIFFE, JONATHAN T

447 WEST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $2,872.50

SANSEVERINO, JODY L et ano

25 WINCHESTER DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $58,816.70

SEWAR, MATTHEW PAUL

86 STRAWBERRY HILL, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $5,206.53

VANEPPS, CARRIE A

4 CHARLES AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: TD BANK USA N.A.

Attorney: JOSEPH RANALDO ESQ

Amount: $3,037.85

YOUNG, DEAN M

210 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $7,732.28

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

EDWARDS, EARNEST III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GAFFNEY, RAHEEM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GOLDEN, DEWAYNE et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, ISMAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HARRELL, JOSEPH SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HIGBEE, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HIGBEE, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HIGBEE, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUCKS, LERON EDWARD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

INGRAM, ANTHONY R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JACKSONPRESLEY, AMETHYST

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, MAURICE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

BATTLE, JAMES SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BEASLEY, ANTOINE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BRASWELL, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BRYANT, MALCOLM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURNS, JEFFREY M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CAYWOOD, KATHLEEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHARLES, FEDNER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CLARK, REGGIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CONYER, LOUIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COOK, GARY D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, ROBERT L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CURRY, DEWAYNE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DEUTSCH, JOHN THOMAS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DODSON, JODY L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DONATE, LUIS J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

BACHI, LINDSAY

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

DAVILA, JENNIFER

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

JENKINS, DWAYNE

Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK

KUHN, JULIA E

Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK

SERAFINI, VIRGINIA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

AKA MARK C BARRETT et ano

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Amount:

KOVALCHUK, MYKOLA

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Attorney: MALEN & ASSOCIATES PC

Amount:

LINCOLN, BENJAMIN J et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: