New trial ordered in stolen theft case

Defendant's family allegedly paid assigned counsel

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in a stolen property case because the defendant’s family allegedly paid the court-appointed attorney.

Defendant Michael Jackson was convicted in March 2019 in state Supreme Court in Monroe County before Justice Thomas E. Moran of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed the convictions and granted a new trial.

The Fourth Department rejected the defense contention that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence. But the court agreed that Moran violated Jackson’s right to counsel by failing to “conduct a sufficient inquiry into defendant’s complaint that his assigned counsel accepted payment from his family.”

“Under our state and federal constitutions, an indigent defendant in a criminal case is guaranteed the right to counsel,” the court wrote.

Trial courts have an “ongoing duty” to “carefully evaluate serious complaints about counsel,” the court wrote.

It is “incumbent upon a defendant to make specific factual allegations of serious complaints about counsel,” the court wrote.

“If such a showing is made, “the court must make at least some minimal inquiry to determine whether the defendant’s claims are meritorious,” the court wrote.

Jackson “sent a letter to the court alleging … that his assigned counsel was being paid by his family, which is a serious complaint involving unethical and illegal conduct,” according to the decision.

“Although the court began to engage defense counsel in a discussion concerning defendant’s letter, before defense counsel was able to address the concerns raised by defendant in the letter, the court interjected and said: “You are going to represent (Jackson) at trial.”

Moran then addressed Jackson directly and said: “You are not going to get another attorney.”

“At no time did the court make any inquiry into defendant’s allegation that his family had paid defense counsel to represent him. Under the circumstances here, we conclude that the court violated defendant’s right to counsel by failing to make a minimal inquiry concerning his serious complaint,” the court wrote.

