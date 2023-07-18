NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Fifth-degree relative’s ex-spouse: Opinion 22-132

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Fifth-degree relative’s ex-spouse

Prior recusals

Opinion 22-132

Background: The inquiring judge asks if disqualification is required in matters where the ex-spouse of the judge’s fifth-degree relative appears as a party. The judge does not and has never maintained any social or familial relationship with the relative or the relative’s ex-spouse.

Ruling: The Committee concluded that a judge may preside in matters involving the ex-spouse of the judge’s fifth-degree relative. The judge’s prior recusals, made during the relative’s marriage, do not require recusal in all subsequent matters involving the same litigants.