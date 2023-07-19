Court of Appeals – Local law challenges: Hoehmann, et al. v. Town of Clarkstown, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Local law challenges

Referendums – Time-barred

Hoehmann, et al. v. Town of Clarkstown, et al.

Borelli, et al. v. Town of Clarkstown, et al.

Jacobson, et al. v. Hoehmann, et al.

Nos. 56-58

Per CUriam

Background: All three appeals involve challenges to a Local Law adopted by the town of Clarkston in 2014. The law purports to set an eight-year term limit for all elected officials and requires a supermajority vote of the Town Board to repeal. The challenges alleged that the law is invalid as it was never subject to a referendum of the town’s voters. The appellants argue that the challenge is time-barred by a four-month or six-year statute of limitations.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the town was required to submit the law to a mandatory referendum which was never held. Therefore, the law lacks operative effect until presented to and approved by voters. The law does not become operative through the mere passage of time. Thus, under the circumstances, the actions are not time barred.

Case No 56: Daniel S. Szalkiewicz, for the appellants; Kevin T. Conway and Robert A. Spolzino for the respondents; Case No 57: Daniel S. Szalkiewicz for the appellants; Kevin T. Conway for the respondents; Case No. 58: Daniel S. Szalkiewicz for the appellants; Lawrence A. Garvey for the respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript