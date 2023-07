Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 26, 2023

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

MARTINEZ, ALFREDO et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PANGRAZIO, MEGAN

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

PASCU, RADU LEON et ano

Favor: VAULT 26 CAPITAL LLC

Amount:

RICHARDSON, SUZZANNA

Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC

Amount:

RIVERA, JOHNATHON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, JANICE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SHOEMAKER, LISA A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SMITH-RUTHER, MIKEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TILLMAN, DARNEL JOSEPH

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

SPENCER, DIANE

44 FREDERICK AVENUE, ROOSEVELT NY 11575

Favor: NY CPR RESTORATION INC

Attorney: FOSTER AND WOLFKIND PC

Amount: $8,189.24

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BELLAVE, JOSEPH P

119 WHITE OAKS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

BLACK, RICHARD C

11215 E 71ST DRIVE, RAYTOWN MO 64133

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BROWN, SHELTIER S

1128 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

BUSSEY, ANTHONY D

109 BURNING BRUSH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $445.00

BUSSEY, ANTHONY D

109 BURNING BRUSH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $325.00

BUSSEY, ANTHONY D

109 BURNING BRUSH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

BUTCHER, MARC E

1870 NIAGARA FALLS 111, TONAWANDA NY 14150

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BUTLER, CHRISTINE

2247 E MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $225.00

BUTLER, DAVID G

171 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

BUZARD, JOSHUA L

1598 ST PAUL STREET 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BYRD, DIVANTE T

62 COLGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

BYRD, MICHAEL E

178 KINGSBORO ROAD, GATES NY 14614

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BYRD, MONISHA M

219 MASSETH STREET AVENUE A, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

