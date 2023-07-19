NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Spouse has retained counsel: Opinion 22-133

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Spouse has retained counsel

Disqualification obligations

Opinion 22-133

Background: A judge asks about his disqualification obligations where the judge’s spouse is represented on a personal legal matter by an attorney who has multiple lawsuits pending in the judge’s court on behalf of other clients.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that where a judge knows their spouse retained counsel on a personal legal matter, and that attorney represents other clients before the judge, the judge is disqualified in matters involving that attorney, and must not preside unless the disqualification is properly remitted after full disclosure on the record. Once the representation concludes and all fees are paid, and provided the judge had no direct interest in the subject matter of the spouse’s representation, for two years, the judge must fully disclose the former representation when the attorney appears, but may then preside as long as the judge can be fair and impartial. After the two-year post-representation period, the judge has no further obligation to disclose or recuse.