Second Circuit OKs ban on signs at city council meetings

A federal appeals court has ruled that a city council’s policy of prohibiting signs at meetings is a reasonable limit on First Amendment rights.

A group of residents in the Ulster County city of Kingston filed the lawsuit challenging the city’s policy prohibiting signs and posters at Common Council meetings.

The city filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that the meetings are a “limited for a” so the city may “reasonably restrict speech that undermines the purpose for which the forum had been opened.”

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York granted the city’s motion, noting that “government entities are permitted to regulate the manner in which the public participates in limited public fora,” according to the Second Circuit decision written by Judge John M. Walker Jr.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, on Tuesday, affirmed that ruling.

“The district court concluded that plaintiffs had not adequately alleged that the city’s sign prohibition was unreasonable in light of the potential disruption or distraction that signs at Common Council meetings might pose,” Walker wrote.

The nine appellants are affiliated with activist groups “focused on police misconduct and diversity issues,” according to the decision.

On Aug. 3, 2021, the Common Council was scheduled to hold a public meeting to discuss whether the city would purchase an armored rescue vehicle. The plaintiffs planned to attend the meeting to protest the purchase.

They brought signs expressing their opposition to the purchase with slogans such as: “No Tanks No Thanks!” and “Oh my God! No Tank! Move on!!”

When the plaintiffs entered City Hall with the signs, police told them that, under a rule adopted by the Common Council a few days earlier, signs were prohibited in the building.

Notices also were posted in the building saying: “No signs or posters allowed inside the building. Interruption of speakers and/or government business will not be tolerated. Anyone who interrupts a speaker, or the proceedings of a government meeting shall be removed.”

The district court ruling noted that “government entities are permitted to regulate the manner or form of speech in limited public fora, including city council meetings, as long as such restrictions on speech are viewpoint neutral and reasonable.”

The district court concluded that excluding signs from the meetings is “reasonably related to keeping the tenor of the meetings from devolving into a picketing session inside City Hall.”

The plaintiffs claim that, because the Common Council allocated time for verbal and written public comment during the Aug. 3, 2021, meeting, the Common Council was also required to permit the plaintiffs to engage in “silent public comment” on matters on the agenda through the use of signs.

“We disagree,” Walker wrote.

“The distinction that the district court drew between the topic of the speech and the form or manner in which such speech is delivered is consistent with our precedents,” he wrote.

“Even if the signs relate to matters on the Common Council’s agenda, they may still undermine the purpose for which the forum was created,” Walker wrote.

“We hold that in limited public fora such as city council meetings, government entities are permitted to restrict the form or manner of speech offered by members of the public, even if such speech addresses the topic or agenda of that forum,” Walker wrote.

“Such restrictions on the form of speech are not subject to strict scrutiny; courts need only assess whether the restrictions are reasonable and viewpoint neutral,” he wrote.

“We conclude that plaintiffs have not adequately alleged that the sign prohibition was unreasonable in relation to the City’s common-sense interest in running efficient and orderly meetings.”

“In sum, the complaint itself and common sense offer a satisfactory rationale for the city’s sign prohibition, which undermines Plaintiffs’ assertions of unreasonableness. To be sure, there may be cases where restrictions on the form or manner of speech — including the use of signs — in a limited public forum would be unreasonable, but plaintiffs have not pled such facts here,” Walker wrote.

