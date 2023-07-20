Court of Appeals – Real Property Tax Law Article 11: St. Lawrence County, et al. v. City of Ogdensburg, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Real Property Tax Law

Article 11 – Opt out

St. Lawrence County, et al. v. City of Ogdensburg, et al.

No. 43

Judge Cannataro

Background: At issue on appeal is whether a local law, which repealed a prior law validly opting out of the application of the Real Property Tax Law Article 11, is inconsistent with RPTL 1150 or otherwise unconstitutional under the home rule article of the New York State Constitution.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the petitioner have not demonstrated that the local law at issue is either inconsistent with Section 1150 or unconstitutional. The court noted that the law effectuates a power the legislature granted to cities wishing to revoke their initial opt-out from Article 11.

Alan J. Pierce for the appellants; Nicholas S. Cortese for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript