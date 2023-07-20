Fourth Department – Medical experts: Sanchez v. Van Riper

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Medical experts

Foundation and qualifications

Sanchez v. Van Riper

CA 22-00736

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced a medical malpractice action alleging that the defendant physician’s assistant was negligent in failing to diagnose and treat the plaintiff and that the defendant emergency medical care facility is liable for the negligence under the theory of respondeat superior. The defendants appealed from an order that denied their motion for summary judgment.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the plaintiff’s expert provided an adequate foundation for their qualifications to render an opinion about the standard of care to be followed by physician’s assistants in a hospital emergency department. The plaintiff’s expert is a board certified emergency medicine physician with over 40 years of experience practicing emergency medicine, which included directing two hospital emergency departments and serving as the chief medical officer of a substantial network of hospitals.

