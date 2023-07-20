Hearing ordered in murder case

Defense challenged basis for search warrant

By: Bennett Loudon//July 20, 2023

A state appeals court has reserved decision in a murder case and ordered the lower court to hold a hearing on evidentiary issues.

Defendant James D. McCracken pleaded guilty in March 2017 in state Supreme Court in Rochester before Justice Judith A. Sinclair to second-degree murder.

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, ruled that McCracken’s waiver of the right to appeal was “invalid and unenforceable.”

Sinclair told McCracken he would be “waiving any and all rights to appeal from the judgment of conviction,” including any pre-trial rulings and “all post-conviction challenges.”

“Such overbroad and inaccurate statements render waivers of the right to appeal invalid,” the Fourth Department wrote.

McCracken’s appellate attorney, James A. Hobbs, argued that Sinclair should have granted the defense request for a hearing to address a suppression issue.

The defense filed a motion to suppress McCracken’s statements to the police and evidence seized from his home, claiming he was improperly arrested in his home in violation of Payton v New York, a 1980 New York State Court of Appeals decision that a warrant is necessary to enter a private residence to make a routine felony arrest.

McCracken was the subject of a parole warrant that was issued before the murder was committed. Sinclair initially determined that McCracken was entitled to a hearing on the Payton issue, but subsequently denied the request on the ground that one was not required in light of the Fourth Department’s ruling in People v Johnson, a 2016 decision that “a parole violation warrant by itself justifies the entry of the residence for the purposes of locating and arresting the defendant therein” if the officers reasonably believe the defendant is on the premises.

Sinclair ruled that, based on Johnson, the parole warrant alone was enough to justify the entry of police officers into defendant’s residence to arrest him.

But the Fourth Department noted that the judge in the Johnson case made the ruling after holding a hearing.

“We thus conclude that Johnson does not stand for the proposition that a defendant is limited solely to a facial challenge whenever the defendant is arrested in their residence under the authority of a parole warrant, nor does it stand for the proposition that a hearing is always required even if unsupported by a defendant’s motion papers,” the Fourth Department wrote.

“Inasmuch as defendant challenged the factual basis for and the continued validity of the parole violation warrant at the time of his arrest, which he alleged was executed solely by police officers unaccompanied by parole officers, that was error,” the Fourth Department ruled.

Hobbs raised the Payton issue, and the prosecution did not resolve the issue, so Sinclair should have held a hearing regarding the alleged probable cause for the warrant, the court wrote.

“Under these circumstances, we hold the case and remit the matter for an evidentiary hearing with respect to the Payton issues raised by defendant,” the court wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035

