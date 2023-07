Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26-27, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 26, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BYRD, TAMIKO A

27 COLE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $360.00

BYRNE, KENNETH M

768 MARSHALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BYRON, GAY L

211 INGLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

CARD, BRIANNE T

123 CEDAR TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $30.00

CIMINO, ANTHONY R

240 WILLOWBROOK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

CIMO, RONDA E

63 W MEADOWS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

CINCOTTO, JUDITH A

255-D WHITEHALL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

CIOTTI, LEONARD P

20 PENNELS DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

CLAR, KIMBERLY

5 ANDONY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $95.00

CLARK, BRENNAN E

154 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $280.00

CLARK, CLIFFORD L

134 MILFORD STREET #22, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $235.00

CLARK, FRANK E

110 SNUG HARBOUR COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

CLARKE, JAMES R

229 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $25.00

COFFEY, MARIAH L

1630 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

CRAWFORD, TOMMY L

210 DORSTONE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

DOUGLAS, ALYCIA

1734 STONE ROAD 4, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

IVEY, KELVIN A

136 LYNDHURST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

MACFARLAND, TIFFANY J

39 HIGHVIEW DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

MCGUIRE, TERRANCE E

25 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $900.00

MORGAN, ANTHONY A

267 CRAVENWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

PACE, LAMAR M

53 MARNE ROAD, BUFFALO NY 14215

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

PAIGE, JAHMELL J

174 CALHOUNE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

PALLISTER, ADAM G

94 RUSSELL AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $189.00

QADIRI, OMAR

140 N RIDGELAWN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

RANKIN, ANDREW M

15955 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, KENDALL NY 14476

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

REDICK, MICHAEL J

17196 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, KENDALL NY 14476

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

RISTUCCIA, STEVEN P

549 BURRITT ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

RIZZO, BRANDON E

729 PECK ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

RODAS, JACOB A

40 DELAND PARK, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $286.00

RODERIGUE, GLENWOOD M

74 WETMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

RODRIGUEZ, YACNES O

761 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

ROGERS, ETHAN P

65 FAIR STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

ROJAS, LUIS I

22 PRISCILLA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

ROJAS, MIGUEL A PADILLA

1 RIVERBANK PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

ROSS, CHRISTA M

56 RED LEAF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $17.00

RUELL, CARRIE L

PO BOX 25158, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

RUGENSTEIN, JERALYN M

827 DRAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

RUTLEDGE, ALBERT S

79 ARCHER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

RUTLEDGE, DEONDRAY A

337 LEONARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $560.00

RUTLEDGE, DEONDRAY A

337 LEONARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $900.00

SMITH, KEVIN A

36 OGDEN CENTER ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $325.00

TERPSTRA, TODD R

5417 RIDGE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

THOMAS, ROMELL G

328 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

WEBSTER, ELIZABETH M

844 PECK ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

WORMLEY, TYRI T

31 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $1,552.80

WORMLEY, TYRI T

31 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

Judgments

Recorded June 27, 2023

JUDGMENT

HALL, JULIUS SR

SR SR, SR SR SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES ASSIGNEE OBO et ano

Amount:

HALL, JULIUS SR

SR SR, SR SR SR

Favor: SANDERS, SHAREKA et ano

Amount:

HALL, JULIUS SR

SR SR, SR SR SR

Favor: DUMBLETON, TAMMY et ano

Amount:

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

GRIMES, JUSTIN

1994 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

JONES, TEDRIC K

950 COMMONS WAY APT 227, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $895.00

KNORR, WILLIAM D III

21 CLAIRMOUNT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

SPINKS, MERCEDIA

58 TERRACE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ALLEN, WILLIAM

Favor: UHG I LLC

Attorney: CARNES, MEGAN

Amount: $2,530.84

AMERICAN FREIGHT AND TRANSPORT LLC et ano

AMERICAN FREIGHT AND TRANSPORT LLC AMERICAN FREIGHT AND TRANSPORT LLC, AMERICAN FREIGHT AND TRANSPORT LLC AMERICAN FREIGHT AND TRANSPORT LLC AMERI

Favor: SLATE ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: KLEIN, YAHUDA ESQ

Amount: $67,750.00

APC DELIVERY INC. et ano

APC DELIVERY INC. APC DELIVERY INC., APC DELIVERY INC. APC DELIVERY INC. APC D

Favor: CAPITALIZE GROUP LLC

Attorney: KLEIN, YEHUDA ESQ

Amount: $82,437.50

CLUTE, ERIC

Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC

Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL J

Amount: $13,860.52

CRUZ, PHILIPE A

280 ROSEDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT OBO et ano

Amount: $1,499.40

DEBOSE, LAVELLE

Favor: CORNHILL LLC

Attorney: DICK, ANDREW JOHN

Amount: $14,913.44

DELAPENHA, GLENTON A

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: DREXLER, MARK A ESQ

Amount: $15,006.53

DEPORRAS, TIFFANY et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL J

Amount: $7,946.33

DONLEY, PATRICIA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: PRESSLER FELT & WARSHAW LLP

Amount: $1,355.07

DR TRUCKING SERVICES et al

DR TRUCKING SERVICES DR TRUCKING SERVICES, DR TRUCKING SERVICES DR TRUCKING SERVICES DR TR

Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC

Attorney: GANG, JASON ESQ

Amount: $19,413.00

E&L PROFESSIONAL SERVICES et ano

E&L PROFESSIONAL SERVICES E&L PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, E&L PROFESSIONAL SERVICES E&L PROFESSIONAL SERVICES E&L P

Favor: BROADWAY ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $48,164.46

FOOTHILLS ROOFING AND EXTERIORS INC. et ano

FOOTHILLS ROOFING AND EXTERIORS INC. FOOTHILLS ROOFING AND EXTERIORS INC., FOOTHILLS ROOFING AND EXTERIORS INC. FOOTHILLS ROOFING AND EXTERIORS INC. FOOTH

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: BOUSKILA, ARIEL ESQ

Amount: $37,539.52

GERARD MICHAEL MILLER et ano

D/B/A MORNINGSTAR CONSTRUCTION 50 WRIGHT COURT, LAKEWOOD CO 80228

Favor: EBF PARTNERS LLC

Attorney: BOUSKILA, ARIEL ESQ

Amount: $50,820.39

HUNZIKER, RICK

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC

Amount: $5,101.87

KIMBROUGH, ADELL et ano

Favor: CFG MERCHANT SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $16,203.75

MARSHALL, CRYSTAL

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STILLER, CRAIG SCOTT

Amount: $918.24

NEELEY, ALEXIS

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL J

Amount: $7,704.69

RILEY, ASHEENA

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: ARRICK, DANA

Amount: $1,310.11

SANDERS, TYRONE

54 WENDALL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SAUNDERS, FURON LA SHAUN et ano

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $58,664.68

TANKSLEY, PAUL

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: RUPP PFALZGRAF LLC

Amount: $15,733.81

WILSON, AUHBRIANA KATURAH

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: WEGMAN, MICHAEL J ESQ

Amount: $5,972.46

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

1370 MOUNT READ BLVD INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

BROTHERS INTERNATIONAL FOOD CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CHEF’S CATERING OF UPSTATE NY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

DIRECT 2 MARKET SALES SOLUTIONS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

FAMILY SERVICE OF ROCHESTER INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MC MANAGEMENT OF ROCHESTER LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MCCULLOUGH, JONA Q

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MCCULLOUGH, JONA Q

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORGAN, JONATHAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORRISON, KENDRICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORRISON, KENDRICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

OBRIEN, CONOR J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

OSORIO, JUAN M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PAPKE, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

PARKER, CRYSTAL R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PARKER, CRYSTAL R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PERKINS, JERRY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PLUMLEY, CARL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RUISI, ROBERT J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SAILE, ROBERT III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SAILE, ROBERT III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SCOTT, DEMETRIUS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SILMI, ABRAHAM H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SILMI, ABRAHAM H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SILMI, ABRAHAM H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SILMI, ABRAHAM H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SILMI, ABRAHAM H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SILMI, ABRAHAM H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SNC LTD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SPOTFORD, WILLIAM M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WELCH, TRAVIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILSON, GERMEIK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILSON, TYSHAWN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ZGUTA, SALEEM D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

ALEXANDER, CHARLES R

Favor: COOK, MARIA et ano

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

BARTELS, ASHLEY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

DALTON, JAMES

Favor: RACHEL HOLDING CORP

WHITED, MATTHEW

Favor: CAVALRY PORTFOLIO SERVICES LLC et al

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

HILLENBRAND, TORY J

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

VIELE, ROCCO J

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

COLE, ROGER C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

AKA SEAN M ALDEN et ano

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Amount:

AVERY, HIRAM

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP

Amount:

HARRIS, JERONDA

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC

Amount:

MALIZIA, RICHARD G

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

MANEIRO, MARGARITA et al

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: FORSTER GARBUS

Amount:

PECK, LINDA B

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

Amount:

POVIO, KEVIN C

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

PUM, ELIZABETH J

Favor: First National Bank of Omaha, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc.

Amount:

REGAL PARKING SERVICES LLC

Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York

Amount:

TROUERBACH, MELISSA et ano

Favor: as ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHRONY BANK formerly known as GE CAPITAL RETAIL BANK et ano

Amount: