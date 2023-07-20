Second Circuit – Disgorgement judgment: SEC v. Ahmed

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Disgorgement judgment

Nominal owners of frozen assets – Fugitive defendant

SEC v. Ahmed

21-1686(L)

Judges Walker, Raggi, and Park

Background: The Securities and Exchange Commission commenced a civil enforcement action against the defendant for various violations of securities laws related to the defendant’s actions defrauding his employer and its investors for over a decade. To secure a potential disgorgement judgment, the SEC joined the defendant’s family and related entities as relief defendants. The defendants’ assets were frozen. The defendant is a fugitive from justice, so the court excluded him from discovery of the investigative file. As there was a lack of excess funds, the defendant was denied access to funds to hire counsel. The defendants appeal from the grant of the SEC’s motion for summary judgment and awarded disgorgement, supplemental enrichment, and civil penalties.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and vacated in part. The court held that it was proper to exclude the defendant from discovery and to deny access to frozen funds to hire counsel. The court also affirmed the defendant’s disgorgement obligation and the retroactive application of the 2021 amendments to the Securities Exchange Act to the disgorgement obligation. However, the court failed to assess whether actual gains on the frozen assets were unduly remote from the defendant’s fraud and the court should have applied an asset-by-asset approach to determine whether the relief defendants are in fact only nominal owners of the frozen assets.

Vincent Levy, of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, and Adam G. Unikowsky, of Jenner & Block, for the defendants-appellants; Stephen G. Yoder, of the SEC, for the plaintiff-appellee.

Oral argument audio