Adopting generative AI? Know your rights and responsibilities

Tim Mason, CEO of Penfield-based Mason Marketing LLC, receives emails peddling Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and services almost daily.

“It’s the hottest topic on the market over the past few months,” said Mason, about generative AI in particular, which made its public debut in November 2022 with the release of OpenAI’s deep learning chatbot ChatGPT.

Generative AI differs from more general forms of AI like machine learning. While general forms of AI mostly recognize patterns and can provide canned answers to set questions and keywords, generative AI creates brand-new content, including text, images, audio and more, that appears human-like in origin.

From a marketing perspective, Mason keeps a watchful eye on generative AI. He does see some value to it in his industry, such as using it for research and background on a topic but has concerns as well.

These concerns include the accuracy of the information a chatbot aggregates, how and where that information was obtained, and if it is protected.

“As an agency we hold authenticity and make sure we don’t plagiarize other people’s work in the highest regard,” Mason said. “There are a lot of ways AI can unlock and support creativity, but you have to be careful with the risk.”

Paul Greene, partner and chair of the privacy and data security practice group at the law firm Harter Secrest & Emery LLP uses a black box analogy when explaining the risks of generative AI.

“Many AI solutions we’re dealing with are like a black box,” Greene said. “Information goes in, some type of output comes out, but most of us don’t understand what happens in the middle.”

What happens in the middle can include errors, security breaches, and bias.

In 2021 New York City highlighted the potential bias of generative AI when it comes to the risks of using automated employment decision-making tools by passing Local Law 144.

Known as the Bias Audit Law, the pioneering legislation went into effect earlier this month. In part, it requires that employers who use algorithms in their hiring processes submit them for independent audit and then share the results with the public.

A security concern of generative AI is “shadow AI,” which is when employees use generative AI in a professional capacity without their employer’s knowledge or consent.

Another security concern is social engineering.

“On the security front we’re seeing an increase in attacks that use AI,” Greene said. “AI can help people write perfectly drafted phishing emails. Not only are the good guys using AI to make organizations stronger, but the bad guys are using it too.”

According to British cybersecurity company Darktrace, the company’s researchers observed a 135% increase in novel social engineering attacks among its customers from January to February 2023, a time marked by widespread, public adoption of ChatGPT.

For businesses that want to start using generative AI, Greene recommends they take it slow, conduct an initial risk assessment and ask for guidance from legal counsel, especially if the business has sensitive data or is part of a regulated industry.

“One truth we’re seeing in the explosion of AI is that it’s really difficult to sit on the sidelines,” Greene said. “We need to start with the assumption that companies are going to use AI.”

Whether your company is using AI or not, Caitlin O’Neil, senior associate and co-leader of the artificial intelligence team at the law firm Lippes Mathias LLP, recommends reading the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights — a white paper that was published by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in September 2022.

Per a White House fact sheet: “The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights is a set of five principles and associated practices to help guide the design, use and deployment of automated systems to protect the rights of the American public in the age of artificial intelligence.”

These five principles are:

Protection from unsafe or ineffective systems

Algorithmic discrimination protections

Data privacy

Notice and explanation

Human alternatives, consideration and fallback.

The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights is not a law; it’s a non-binding document and does not constitute U.S. government policy.

“Laws are still in flux here,” says Jameson Tibbs, associate and co-leader of the artificial intelligence team at Lippes Mathias LLP. “The regulations are still emerging.”

Last month, the European Parliament approved the first draft of the EU AI Act — a major milestone in the push to turn the first major regulation of AI in the world into law. The draft includes transparency and disclosure requirements for generative AI.

O’Neil believes the momentum with the EU AI Act could bring a renewed sense of urgency in the United States when it comes to regulations regarding AI use here.

Both she and Tibbs encourage businesses to speak to their legal department or outside counsel about what regulations and guidelines already exist through agencies like the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Copyright Office, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“Having your own guidelines for employees on using AI in the workplace,” is also important Tibbs says. “Employees are one of the main avenues for risk when using AI.”

Caurie Putnam is a Rochester-area freelance writer.