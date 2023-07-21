Court of Appeals – Right to public trial: People v. Muhammad

New York State Court of Appeals

Right to public trial

General policy – Enforcement

People v. Muhammad

No. 42

Judge Rivera

Background: The judge delegated to court officers the implementation of the judge’s general policy of prohibiting the public from entering or exiting the courtroom while a witness testifies. The defendant had appealed on the basis that his right to a public trial had been violated.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the court violated the defendant’s right to a public trial. The Court of Appeals noted that members of the public were excluded from the courtroom at a time when they should have had access under the terms of the extant policy. The error directly resulted from the acts of court officials enforcing the trial judge’s order.

Paul J. Connolly for the appellant; Bradley W. Oastler.

Oral argument video

Transcript