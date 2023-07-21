Fourth Department – Zoning: Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Zoning

Site plan – Minor deviations with zoning

Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

CA 22-00164

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination by the respondents issuing a building permit. The petitioners asserted alleged violations of the Brighton Town Code for building a building larger than the approved site plan, without sufficient cross-access easements, and that allowed phased construction lasting longer than 18 months. The petitioners appealed from the dismissal of the petition.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the Zoning Board of Appeals’ determination that the building permit was in conformity with the site plan approval and its explanation that the code permits minor deviations from an approved site plan where the size of the project as a whole does not exceed the approved site plan and meets all setback and other requirements, was not irrational and must be sustained. The court further held that the respondent was not required to determine whether any third parties might assert conflicting rights in the future with regard to the cross-access easements and the 18-month phased construction.

Aaron M. Saykin, of Hodgson Russ, for the petitioners-appellants; John A. Mancuso, of Weaver Mancuso Brightman, and John C. Nutter, of Woods Oviatt Gilman, for the respondents-respondents.

Oral argument video