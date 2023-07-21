Fourth Department – Zoning: Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

By: Daily Record Staff//July 21, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Zoning: Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

Fourth Department – Zoning: Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

By: Daily Record Staff//July 21, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Zoning

Site plan – Minor deviations with zoning

Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

CA 22-00164

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination by the respondents issuing a building permit. The petitioners asserted alleged violations of the Brighton Town Code for building a building larger than the approved site plan, without sufficient cross-access easements, and that allowed phased construction lasting longer than 18 months. The petitioners appealed from the dismissal of the petition.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the Zoning Board of Appeals’ determination that the building permit was in conformity with the site plan approval and its explanation that the code permits minor deviations from an approved site plan where the size of the project as a whole does not exceed the approved site plan and meets all setback and other requirements, was not irrational and must be sustained. The court further held that the respondent was not required to determine whether any third parties might assert conflicting rights in the future with regard to the cross-access easements and the 18-month phased construction.

Aaron M. Saykin, of Hodgson Russ, for the petitioners-appellants; John A. Mancuso, of Weaver Mancuso Brightman, and John C. Nutter, of Woods Oviatt Gilman, for the respondents-respondents.

Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Medical experts: Sanchez v. Van Riper

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical experts Foundation [...]

July 20, 2023

Fourth Department – Search warrant: People v. Ozkaynak

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search warrant Cellular dat[...]

July 19, 2023

Fourth Department – Plea and waiver: People v. Morrison

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea and waiver Sentencing [...]

July 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Trip and fall: Mertz v. LeChase Construction Services LLC, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trip and fall Contractual o[...]

July 17, 2023

Fourth Department – Assault: People v. McKoy

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Physical injury –[...]

July 13, 2023

Fourth Department – Mechanic’s lien: LPCiminelli, Inc. v. JPW Structural Contracting Inc., e...

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mechanic’s lien Summary j[...]

July 12, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...