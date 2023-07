Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 28, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 28, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

ADAMS, SHAUKYLL

154 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

DENG, AKECH

835 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

KACHALUBA, VIKTOR

510 CROSBY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

BROOKS, QUANISHA N

67 SILVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ

Amount: $2,961.00

DASIC, IVAN et al

11700 RAVENSCLAW LANE APT 201, FREDERICKSBURG VA 22407

Favor: NOVAC EQUITIES LLC D/B/A CHURCHILL GROUP

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $187,375.00

DELGADO, YASMANY

802 S CLYDE AVENUE, KISSIMMEE FL 34741

Favor: FIGUEROA FRIAS, JUSTINA et ano

Amount: $6,486.84

ENES, TIMOTHY R

93 SALISBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ENES, WENDY L et ano

Amount: $1,630.01

HEIDI LUKSIC HYDER AND CHRISTOPHER PAUL HYDER et al

DBA PINK ROOSTER TREASURES 3109 EDGAR BROWN DRIVE SUITE C, ORANGE TX 77630

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $49,940.01

OARD, CARYRON JAY et ano

7409 WEST BOULEVARD, INGLEWOOD CA 90305

Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $15,077.60

SEILS, JEFFREY R

215 MARNE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT OBO et ano

Amount: $3,351.20

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

WALKER, DARCELLE A

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

FRASCH PROPERTY MAINTENACE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

GOINS GROUP INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MANGIARE MANGIARE CORPORATION

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MR DEEDS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

FRESHMAN, ELIZABETH A

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

SCHOEFFLER, ADRIENNE E

Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

LOOK-AH CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOOK-AH CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

aka Crystal F. Cochran et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

BOHDEN MECHANICAL LLC et al

Favor: DBA EVEREST BUSINESS FUNDING et ano

Amount:

CASTRECHINI, NICOLE L et ano

Favor: CACV OF COLORADO LLC

Attorney: DANIELS NORELLI PC

Amount:

D/B/A COMFORT CARE DENTAL D/B/A PLANTATION DENTAL GROUP PA et al

Favor: GREEN CAPITAL FUNDING LLC

Amount:

DARDEN, NAZIRAH

Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC

Amount:

DBA MBI TREE SERVICE et al

Favor: Capytal.com

Amount:DEJESUS, IVELISSE et ano

Favor: REGIONAL ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

PRYOR, KADEEM

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SAURINI, KAREN

Favor: PCA Acquisitions V, LLC

Amount:

WHITAKER, MARK D

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

WOODARD, TINA SUE

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BAILEY, EBONY R

60 CORETTA SCOTT CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

BARNES, WAYNE A

6 BENDING CREEK ROAD 1, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

CARPENTER, S M.

217 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

CARR, BRITNEY R

363 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

CARR, ROWAN C

1851 JEFFERSON ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

CARRIS, MARCUS A

19 PARK SQUARE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $335.00

CARTER, ROSHANDRA L

55 GROVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

CASCADE HOLDINGS US

1845 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

CASE, TRISSA F

22 CEDAR TERRACE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $286.00

CASILLAMADE, MIGUEL A

39 LANDING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

CASSEVOY, BRIAN A

2201 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

CASTANOS, JOSE A

1441 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $280.00

CASTRO, SUEZ J

4457 SMITH ROAD, MARION NY 14505

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $95.00

CASTRO, SUEZ J

4457 SMITH ROAD, MARION NY 14505

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

CASWELL, AMY A

9 NORTHFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

CATHERWOOD, HEATHER A

17 NICOLE DRIVE APARTMENT D, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $55.00

CATONE, STEVEN P

1612 HILTON PARMA ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

CAUSYN, CHARLES W

15 PRESCOTT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

CAVICO, JOSEPH J

8 VELOX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

CAVUOTO, KAREN L

97-B KINGSBERRY DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

CELSO, ADAM M

241 ALEXANDER STREET 202, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

CERAVOLO, KASEY

61 VARINNA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

CERONE, DANIELLE M

14 BALLAD AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

CHAMBERLAIN, RONALD D

407 HAWLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

CHAMBERS, MARCUS G

146 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $360.00

6781 PINEBROOK DCHAMBERS, MICHAEL JRIVE, HUDSON OH 44236

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

CHAMBERS, SELBURN C

615 GOLBRO CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

CHAN, SAMMY

8314 RIDGE ROAD WEST, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CHANDLER, LAWRENCE A

808 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

CHANDLER, SHELIA A

155 BUELL ROAD 149, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CHAPARRO, ASHLEY D

35 HOLLYWOOD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CHAPLIN, XAVIER S

135 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

CHAPMAN, LAUREN G

1 PEABODY ROAD, EXETER ME 04435

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

CHAPMAN, SADIE M

258 MERCHANTS ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

CHARLTON, JODI L

8 HOME PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $260.00

CHATMON, JOSHUA E

1359 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $680.00

CHAVEZ, DAVID J

31 KAREN PLACE, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

CHERWONIK, PATRICIA A

1087 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

CHESHER, DIANNE T

16 ASTON VILLA, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

CHESS, MARLON E

107 ENTERPRISE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

CHETMON, JOSHUA E

1359 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

CHEVERES, LUIS A

256 LETCHWORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $493.00

CHHUN, DETH

66 ERNST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

CHIAPPONE, JOHN J

178 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $235.00

CHOATE, ASHLEY N

144 TRIMMER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

CIESLEWICZ, JUSTIN J

1759 PORTLAND AVENUE 4, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $306.00

CIESLINSKI, KRISTI A

3200-2 UNION STREET UP, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $115.00

CLARK, EBONY N

449 HUDSON AVENUE UP, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CLARK, JOHN R

1451 HOWARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

CLARK, JUSTICE A

58 CORMAR LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00