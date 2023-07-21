NYS Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics – Law clerk running for county legislator: Opinion 22-134

By: Daily Record Staff//July 21, 2023

New York State Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics

Law Clerk

Running for county legislator

Opinion 22-134

Background: A county court judge asked if he may permit his law clerk to run for and hold office as a county legislator in a county which is not contiguous to the county in which he presides.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that it is ethically permissible to allow a law clerk to run for and hold office as a county legislator, provided the law clerk obtains permission for such dual employment, and service in the elected position does not adversely affect the law clerk’s official duties or the judge’s position.

