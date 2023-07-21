Sentence reduced in murder case

Defendant was 17 when crime happened

A state appeals court has reduced the sentence in a murder case.

Defendant Jordan Evans was convicted in February 2017 in state Supreme Court in Rochester before Justice Joanne M. Winslow of second-degree murder.

Evans was responsible for an “execution-style” killing of 19-year-old Keith Brown Jr. on June 30, 2015, outside a convenience store on St. Paul Street.

Brown was walking with friends when he was shot in the back of the head. Evans used a rifle fired from across the street.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reduced the sentence to 20 years to life “as a matter of discretion in the interest of justice.”

The court rejected Evans’ claim that the evidence did not support the convictions.

“We conclude that the conviction is supported by legally sufficient evidence and that the verdict, viewed in light of the elements of the crime as charged to the jury, is not against the weight of the evidence,” the court wrote.

The court also rejected the claims of prosecutorial misconduct.

“After viewing the evidence, the law, and the circumstances of this case in totality and as of the time of the representation, that defendant received meaningful representation,” the court wrote.

The court also rejected Evans’ claim that he was deprived of a fair trial by the cumulative effect of the various alleged errors raised on appeal.

“We agree with defendant, however, that his sentence is unduly harsh and severe,” the court wrote.

Evans, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 23 years to life in state prison, to run consecutively to two concurrent terms of incarceration imposed on a separate conviction of weapon possession charges, the longer of those terms being a determinate eight-year term.

The prosecution sought a 20-years-to-life sentence for the murder conviction.

“We conclude that the sentence requested by the People is more appropriate than the one imposed by Supreme Court, and we therefore modify the judgment as a matter of discretion in the interest of justice by reducing the sentence to an indeterminate term of incarceration of 20 years to life,” the Fourth Department wrote.

The murder sentence will run consecutively to the terms of incarceration imposed on the conviction of the weapon possession charges.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035