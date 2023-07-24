Court of Appeals – Landlord negligence: Scurry, et al. v. NYC Housing Authority; Estate of Tayshana Murphy v. NYC Housing Authority, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Landlord negligence

Assault – Targeted attack – Proximate cause

Scurry, et al. v. NYC Housing Authority; Estate of Tayshana Murphy v. NYC Housing Authority, et al.

Nos. 36-7

Judge Wilson

Background: The two appeals arose from two assaults, the assailants of which were intruders who entered their buildings through exterior doors that did not have functioning locks. These buildings were owned and operated by the NYC Housing Authority. In both cases, NYCHA admits that it had a duty to provide a locking exterior door. However, it argues summary judgment is warranted as these were not crimes of opportunity, but rather the assailants targeted their victims. Thus, any negligence was not a proximate cause of the deaths.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that although the sophisticated nature of an attack may in some cases be relevant to the proximate cause analysis, the fact that an attack was targeted does not sever the causal chain between a landlord’s negligence and a plaintiff’s injuries as a matter of law.

Case No 36: John F. Watkins for the appellant; Brian J. Shoot for the respondents; Case No. 37: Steven Pecoraro for the appellant; Patrick J. Lawless for the respondent.

Oral argument video (36)

Transcript (36)

Oral argument video (37)

Transcript (37)