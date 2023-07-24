Gun conviction affirmed

Police had 'reasonable suspicion' to pursue defendant

A state appeals court has upheld a gun conviction after the case was sent back to the lower court for the judge to rule on whether a police pursuit of the defendant was legally justified.

Defendant Gaelen S. Anderson pleaded guilty in February 2018 in state Supreme Court in Rochester before Justice Thomas E. Moran, to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The prosecution presented evidence at the suppression hearing that a police officer was flagged down by a citizen who said someone had just fired shots at a nearby location. The police officer also heard gunshots at the location.

The officer said he saw “every single person in the area seeking cover except defendant, who was upright and fleeing the scene while holding his waistband with both hands,” according to court papers.

“We conclude that the officer’s initial pursuit was justified by reasonable suspicion, and we thus reject defendant’s contention that the court erred in refusing to suppress identification evidence and physical evidence,” the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, wrote.

After an initial appeal in November, the Fourth Department reserved its decision, and the case was sent back to Supreme Court where Moran determined the police had reasonable suspicion to pursue the defendant.

In the latest appeal, the Fourth Department affirmed that ruling and the conviction.

“We previously held this case, reserved decision, and remitted the matter to Supreme Court to issue a ruling on … whether the police had the requisite reasonable suspicion to justify the initial pursuit of defendant,” the Fourth Department wrote.

“Upon remittal, the court ruled that there was reasonable suspicion for the initial pursuit. We now affirm,” the court wrote.

Police may pursue a fleeing individual if they have a reasonable suspicion that the suspect has committed or is about to commit a crime, the Fourth Department wrote.

Flight alone is insufficient to justify pursuit, but a defendant’s flight in response to an approach by the police, combined with other specific circumstances can lead to reasonable suspicion, the necessary predicate for police pursuit, the court wrote.

Whether a pursuit is justified depends on “an evaluation of the totality of circumstances, which takes into account the realities of everyday life unfolding before a trained officer,” the court wrote.

The officer chasing Anderson lost sight of him, but he broadcast a description of the suspect, including specifics of his clothing, over the radio, and other officers in the area saw a man fitting the description and captured him.

Anderson was identified by two eyewitnesses as the person who had fired the shots.

Moran ruled that there was “more than adequate probable cause,” but he did not explain when probable cause existed or rule on whether the officer who initially observed the suspect had reasonable suspicion to pursue him.

The Fourth Department did not have the authority to review the issue in the first appeal because it was not completely ruled on by Moran.

Moran did not rule on the threshold issue whether the police had the requisite reasonable suspicion to justify the initial pursuit, so the Fourth Department sent the case back to Supreme Court to rule on that issue.

