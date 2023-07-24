NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time village judge: Opinion 22-135

By: Daily Record Staff//July 24, 2023

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Part-time village judge

Town attorney – Assistance with Extreme Risk Protection Orders

Opinion 22-135

Background: A part-time village judge, who also serves as a deputy town attorney for another town in the same county, asks if it is ethically permissible for the judge, in their role as a town attorney, to assist the town police department in seeking Extreme Risk Protection Orders before full-time judges in Supreme Court.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time judge, who also serves as a deputy town attorney for another town, may not in their role as town attorney assist the town police department in seeking Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

