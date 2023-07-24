Second Circuit – Writ of habeas corpus: Clemente v. Lee

By: Daily Record Staff//July 24, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Second Circuit – Writ of habeas corpus: Clemente v. Lee

Second Circuit – Writ of habeas corpus: Clemente v. Lee

By: Daily Record Staff//July 24, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Writ of habeas corpus

Time-barred claims – Claim-by-claim analysis

Clemente v. Lee

21-279-pr

Judges Pooler, Sack, and Park

Background: The petitioner was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to concurrent indeterminate prison terms of 20 years to life for the murder count and five to 15 years for the weapon-possession count. He filed for a writ of habeas corpus, but the district court dismissed many of the claims against the defendant were time-barred. On appeal, the petitioner argues that the claims under the relevant statute were timely because at least one claim asserted was timely filed within the applicable one-year limitations period.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the statute of limitations requires a claim-by-claim approach.

Jodi Morales for the petitioner-appellant; William H. Branigan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent-appellee.

Oral argument audio

-

Related Content

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time village judge: Opinion 22-135

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time village judge Town attorney – Assistanc[...]

July 24, 2023

Court of Appeals – Landlord negligence: Scurry, et al. v. NYC Housing Authority; Estate of Tay...

 New York State Court of Appeals Landlord negligence Assault – Targeted attack – Proximate cause [...]

July 24, 2023

Court of Appeals – Right to public trial: People v. Muhammad

New York State Court of Appeals Right to public trial General policy – Enforcement People v. Muhamm[...]

July 21, 2023

NYS Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics – Law clerk running for county legislator: Opin...

New York State Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics Law Clerk Running for county legislator Opin[...]

July 21, 2023

Fourth Department – Zoning: Save Monroe Ave v. Town of Brighton

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Zoning Site plan – Minor[...]

July 21, 2023

Court of Appeals – Real Property Tax Law Article 11: St. Lawrence County, et al. v. City of O...

New York State Court of Appeals Real Property Tax Law Article 11 – Opt out St. Lawrence County, et [...]

July 20, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...