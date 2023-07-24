Second Circuit – Writ of habeas corpus: Clemente v. Lee

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Writ of habeas corpus

Time-barred claims – Claim-by-claim analysis

Clemente v. Lee

21-279-pr

Judges Pooler, Sack, and Park

Background: The petitioner was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to concurrent indeterminate prison terms of 20 years to life for the murder count and five to 15 years for the weapon-possession count. He filed for a writ of habeas corpus, but the district court dismissed many of the claims against the defendant were time-barred. On appeal, the petitioner argues that the claims under the relevant statute were timely because at least one claim asserted was timely filed within the applicable one-year limitations period.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the statute of limitations requires a claim-by-claim approach.

Jodi Morales for the petitioner-appellant; William H. Branigan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent-appellee.

Oral argument audio