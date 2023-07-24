Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 24, 2023

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice – Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614

Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount

71 Thompson Rd Rochester 14623 7/24/2023 10:00 AM N/A N/A

22 Webster Rd Spencerport 14559 7/24/2023 1:30 PM Davidson Fink LLP N/A

112 Monica Street Rochester N/A 7/24/2023 2:00 PM Terenzi & Confusione P.C. N/A

341 Forgham Rd Rochester 14616 7/25/2023 10:00 AM McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC N/A

393 Raines Park Rochester 14613 7/26/2023 10:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners N/A

848 Welland Road Greece 14626 7/26/2023 10:30 AM McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC N/A

2 Oakhurst Drive Rochester 14617 7/26/2023 11:00 AM N/A N/A

1791 Schlegel Rd Webster 14580 7/26/2023 11:30 AM COSTELLO, COONEY & FEARON, PLLC N/A

18 Woodline Drive Penfield 14526 7/27/2023 10:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC N/A

61 Tyler Street Rochester 14621 7/27/2023 10:30 AM Fein, Such & Crane, LLP N/A

196 Connor Dr Henrietta 14467 8/1/2023 11:00 AM Fein, Such & Crane, LLP N/A

60 Dorothy Ave Rochester 14615 8/1/2023 11:30 AM Gross Polowy, LLC N/A

360 East Ave Rochester N/A 8/3/2023 10:00 AM N/A N/A

109 Willmont St Rochester 14609 8/4/2023 10:30 AM Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP N/A

137 Standish Rd Rochester 14626 8/7/2023 10:00 AM COOPER ERVING & SAVAGE, LLP N/A

2765 Lyell Rd Rochester 14606 8/7/2023 10:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP N/A

75 Chadwick Dr Rochester 14618 8/8/2023 10:00 AM LOGS Legal Group f/k/a Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak N/A

440 Genesee St Rochester 14611 8/8/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

52 Radio St Rochester 14621 8/8/2023 11:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

40 Elmdorf Ave Rochester 14619 8/9/2023 10:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

716 Genesee Street Rochester 14611 8/9/2023 10:30 AM Bronster, LLP N/A

164 Christian Ave Rochester 14615 8/9/2023 11:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC N/A

164 Mason Ave Rochester 14626 8/10/2023 10:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners N/A

71 Debby Ln Rochester 14606 8/14/2023 11:00 AM MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC N/A

463 Grand Ave Rochester 14609 8/15/2023 10:00 AM Greenspoon Marder N/A

129 Wilder St Rochester 14611 8/15/2023 10:20 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

32 Kilmar St Rochester 14621 8/16/2023 10:00 AM Davidson Fink LLP N/A

73 Louise St Rochester 14606 8/17/2023 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP N/A

5 Folkside Ln Fairport 14450 8/22/2023 10:00 AM COOPER ERVING & SAVAGE, LLP N/A

38 Rustic St Rochester 14609 8/22/2023 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP, N/A