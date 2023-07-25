Fourth Department – Appellate jurisdiction: Weichart v. Hemmerich

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Appellate jurisdiction

Dismissal of appeal

Weichart v. Hemmerich

CA 22-01503

Appealed from Supreme Court, Lewis County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for an alleged breach of a contract in which the defendants were to pay for the various forms of wood that they removed from the plaintiff’s property. The parties entered into a stipulation of settlement, but the defendant made only partial payments and were unable to fully satisfy their payment obligation. The plaintiff moved for judgment on the pleadings arguing for $550,000 and sanctions. The court issued a money judgment for the remaining balance under the stipulation noting that the requested remedy was not contemplated by the stipulation. She appealed from the order, despite the defendants tendering to the plaintiff the remaining balance.

Ruling: The Appellate Division dismissed the appeal. The court held that because the plaintiff did not raise any issue with respect to the order and judgment but rather on a prior issue with an earlier determination embodied in a prior order that was not subject to the present appeal.

Susan M. Weichert, pro se; David A. Longeretta for the defendants-respondents.

Submitted