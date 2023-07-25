Fourth Department – Election Law: Hennessey v. Oneida County Board of Elections

By: Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

Fourth Department – Election Law: Hennessey v. Oneida County Board of Elections

Fourth Department – Election Law: Hennessey v. Oneida County Board of Elections

By: Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Election Law

Invalidated signatures – Sufficiency of evidence

Hennessey v. Oneida County Board of Elections

CAE 23-00900

Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County

Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking to validate his designating petition pursuant to the Election Law to place him on the primary election ballot. The respondent Board of Elections determined in response to objections filed by respondent and after a hearing that the designated petition did not contain the 1,000 valid signatures required to qualify.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the petition to validate and supporting exhibits were not sufficiently particularized. At certain points, the petitioner generally sought to challenge each and every determination adverse to him. In other points, he incorporated by reference an exhibit that only referenced a subset of the signatures ultimately invalidated by the board.

John A. Sarcone III, of the Sarcone Law Firm, for the petitioner-appellant; Adam Fusco, of the Fusco Law Office, and Joseph T. Burns, of the Law Office of Joseph T. Burns, for the respondents-respondents.

