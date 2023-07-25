Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded July 3, 2023

MECHANICS LIEN

587 LLC

Favor: FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS LLC

Amount: $22,410.46

354-362 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

