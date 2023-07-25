Second Circuit – Plea colloquy: U.S. v. Aybar-Perguero

By: Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Plea colloquy

Rule 11 error – Concealment money laundering

U.S. v. Aybar-Perguero

21-1711(L)

Judges Walker, Lee, and Nathan

Background: The defendant pled guilty to drug trafficking and concealment money laundering. During his plea colloquy, speaking through an interpreter, he repeatedly failed to acknowledge that he had intended to conceal the proceeds of his drug trafficking. He argues on appeal, that his conviction for concealment money laundering should be reversed.

Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court held that intent to conceal is an element of concealment money laundering, and, given the context of the colloquy, it does not appear that the defendant would have pled guilty had he understood its mens rea requirement.

Elizabeth A. Latif for the defendant-appellant; Jocelyn C. Kautzanis, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee.

Oral argument audio

-

