Court of Appeals – Effective assistance of counsel: People v. Bradford

By: Daily Record Staff//July 26, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals

Effective assistance of counsel

Stun belt at trial

People v. Bradford

No. 73

Memorandum

Background: Sheriff’s officials required the defendant to wear a stun belt at his trial and neither the people, nor the trial court, were aware of that fact.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals reversed and remitted for further proceedings. The court held that because there was no particularized need for the stun belt articulated by the court, the use of that restraint was error, but it was not a mode of proceedings error. Thus, the defendant failed to preserve his assertion and it was not an abuse of discretion to summarily deny his CPL 440.10 motion. However, given this context, there are factual issues regarding trial counsel’s effectiveness. There has been no hearing concerning whether the defendant had voiced his concerns about wearing the stun belt to his trial attorney has he alleges.

Thomas P. Theophilos for the appellant; John Tunney for the respondent.

 

