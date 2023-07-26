CVA claim against state will proceed

Fourth Department affirms lower court ruling

A state appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that allows a lawsuit against the state of New York to continue.

Plaintiff Matthew Chmielewski filed the claim under the Child Victims Act seeking damages because he was allegedly sexually abused in 1962 when he was a minor in foster care.

Chmielewski claims the state’s negligence resulted in him being abused by a priest who employed by the foster care home where he was placed.

He also claimed that state officials “knew or should have known that the priest had a propensity to sexually abuse children.”

In March, Court of Claims Judge David Sampson denied a motion to dismiss the claim filed by attorneys for the state on the ground that it failed to state the time and nature of the claim.

The state appealed that ruling and, in a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, affirmed Sampson’s decision.

Lawsuits against the state are allowed only when they specify five elements: The time and place where the claim it arose; the damage, or injuries claimed; and the total sum claimed.

The allegations must be specific enough for the defendant to be able to investigate the claim and determine liability, according to the Fourth Department decision.

The Fourth Department ruled that, contrary to the state’s contention, the allegations in the claim “sufficiently stated the nature of the claim.”

The claim alleges that the state “was responsible for providing for the protection, safety and well-being of children in its care that it placed in foster care homes, including a responsibility to use reasonable care in the investigation, licensing, supervision and monitoring of foster care homes where they placed children, that the alleged perpetrator of the sexual abuse of claimant was a priest, counselor, representative, servant, or employee of the foster care home in which defendant had placed claimant, that the sexual abuse of claimant occurred during the perpetrator’s supervision of an outing at a park for the foster care children, and that defendant had actual and/or constructive notice of the sexual abuse,” according to the decision.

The claim alleges that Chmielewski’s injuries “arose as a result of the defendant’s negligence, negligent hiring, retention, supervision, and/or direction, which allowed an environment to develop that placed vulnerable at-risk infants in situations where they were exposed to sexual abuse,” the court wrote.

The Fourth Department concluded that the allegations “are sufficient to provide defendant with an indication of the manner in which . . . claimant was injured and how defendant was negligent,” the court wrote.

The court ruled that the state “cannot reasonably assert that it is unaware of the nature of the claim.”

“Contrary to defendant’s further contention, under the circumstances of this case, the allegations in the claim are sufficient to satisfy the ‘time when’ requirement of (the) Court of Claims Act,” the court wrote.

“Given that the claim was brought under the CVA, which revived for statute of limitations purposes certain civil claims relating to sexual abuse that may have occurred some decades ago, and that the alleged sexual abuse alleged in this case occurred more than 60 years ago, when claimant was a child, we conclude that the one-year time frame alleged in the claim is sufficient,” the court wrote.

