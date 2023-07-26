Fourth Department – Election Law: Dearmyer v. Stachura

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Election Law

Designating petition – One instance of fraud

Dearmyer v. Stachura

CAE 23-00904

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The petitioner commenced an Election Law Article 16 proceeding seeking to invalidate the designating petition of the respondent. Upon consideration of the petitioner’s objections, the Board of Elections reduced the number of signatures and the parties thereafter stipulated to a reduction of five additional signatures. Following a hearing the court invalidated one signature, dismissed the petition, and found no prima facie case for fraud.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, while the testimony of one subscribing witness constituted fraudulent conduct, one instance of fraud did not require the court to strike three entire sheets.

Brittanylee Penberthy, of Penberthy Law Group, for the petitioner-appellant; James Ostrowski for the respondent-respondent.

 

