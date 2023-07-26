Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Anderson

By: Daily Record Staff//July 26, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Reasonable suspicion

Pursuit

People v. Anderson

KA 18-00847

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the police did not have reasonable suspicion for the initial pursuit.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the evidence demonstrated that, after being flagged down by a citizen who alleged that someone had just fired shots at a nearby location, the police officer heard gunshots and made his way to the location. When he arrived he saw everyone in the area seeking cover except for the defendant. He was fleeing the scene while holding his waistband. The officer testified that he was trained that the use of such a gesture is indicative of a person holding a very heavy object, such as a gun, in his pants.

Kimberly J. Czapranski for the defendant-appellant; Merideth H. Smith, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

