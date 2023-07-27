Court of Appeals – Sufficiency of pleading: The Moore Charitable Foundation, et al. v. PJT Partners Inc., et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Sufficiency of pleading

Negligent supervision and retention – Fraud and notice

The Moore Charitable Foundation, et al. v. PJT Partners Inc., et al.

No. 52

Judge Cannataro

Background: At issue on appeal is the sufficiency of a cause of action pleaded against an investment bank for its negligent supervision and retention of an employee. The plaintiffs are a charitable foundation and the bank’s affiliate. They allege that the defendants’ negligent supervision of the employer resulted in him defrauding them of $25 million under the guise of his employment, as part of a scheme to cover up mounting personal trading losses and embezzlements.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that it was error to dismiss the plaintiffs’ negligence claim at the pleading stage. The complaint adequately alleged that the defendants were on notice of the employee’s propensity to commit fraud prior to his interactions with the plaintiffs and their resulting losses. Furthermore, contrary to the defendants’ assertions, the defendants’ duty of supervision did not only run only to their customers.

Stephen Shackelford Jr. for the appellants; Aidan Synnott for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript