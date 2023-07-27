Court of Claims lawsuit reinstated over crash in Syracuse

Question of fact raised

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed against the state of New York over a motor vehicle accident at a dangerous intersection.

The claimants, identified in court papers as Lilian C. and her daughter, Stephanie C., filed the lawsuit seeking damages for injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident that took place in the city of Syracuse.

In June 2022, New York State Court of Claims Judge Ramon E. Rivera granted a defense motion to dismiss the claim.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reinstated the claim.

The accident occurred when the vehicle the claimants were riding in was heading west on Burnet Avenue and collided with a vehicle heading east on Burnet Avenue and turning left onto South Collingwood Avenue.

The claimants alleged that the intersection was dangerous because of improper lane alignment and inadequate sight lines for eastbound drivers turning left onto Collingwood because of the number of vehicles heading west and turning left onto a ramp to Interstate 690 west.

Attorneys for the state of New York filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the claim, and the claimants cross-moved for summary judgment on liability. Rivera granted the state’s motion and denied the cross-motion.

“We agree with claimant that the court erred in granting that part

of the state’s motion for summary judgment dismissing the amended claim, and we therefore modify the order accordingly,” the Fourth Department wrote.

The state has a duty to keep roads “reasonably safe,” the Fourth Department wrote.

The state breaches that duty when it is made aware of a dangerous highway conditions and does not take action to fix the problem.

The state must continuously review the design of intersections “in light of its actual operation,” the court wrote.

“Although the state established that its design of the intersection in 1974 was reasonably safe, claimant raised an issue of fact whether the intersection was reasonably safe at the time of the accident in light of the significant increase in traffic at that intersection over the years for drivers turning left onto the I-690 West ramp,” the court wrote.

According to an affidavit from an expert submitted by the claimants the significant increase in traffic volume “warranted the installation of a left-turn-only lane for eastbound drivers turning left onto Collingwood.”

“The expert averred that there was insufficient sight distance for eastbound left-turning vehicles because of the continuous line of oncoming traffic,” the court wrote.

“We further conclude that the state failed to establish as a matter of law that it did not have actual or constructive notice of the allegedly dangerous condition. Under the circumstances of this case, the state’s submission of the accident history at the intersection did not establish as a matter of law that it did not have notice,” the court wrote.

According to the decision, the state also submitted an email exchange between representatives of the state and the city of Syracuse three years before the accident, in which a city representative asked whether the left turn onto Collingwood was prohibited.

The city representative asked, in the email: “Should it be?”

This raised a question of fact whether the state had notice of the allegedly dangerous condition,” according to the decision.

“The failure of the state to meet its initial burden with respect to the issue of notice requires denial of the motion to that extent regardless of the sufficiency of claimant’s opposing papers,” the Fourth Department wrote.

