Fourth Department – Abuse of process: Behrens v. City of Buffalo, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Abuse of process

Collateral objective – Sufficiency of complaint

Behrens v. City of Buffalo, et al.

CA 21-01754

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his claims for false arrest and abuse of process.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the complaint fails to state a collateral objective sought with respect of the defendant’s use of the legal process against the defendant. A malicious motive alone does not give rise to a cause of action for abuse of process.

Tyler J. Eckert, of Tiveron Law, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Christopher R. Bitar, of Rupp Pfalzgraf, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video