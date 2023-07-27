Second Circuit – Medicare Act: Dynasty Healthcare LLC v. National Government Services Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff//July 27, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Second Circuit – Medicare Act: Dynasty Healthcare LLC v. National Government Services Inc.

Second Circuit – Medicare Act: Dynasty Healthcare LLC v. National Government Services Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff//July 27, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Medicare Act

Jurisdiction – Administrative channel requirement

Dynasty Healthcare LLC v. National Government Services Inc.

21-1622-cv

Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Nardini

Background: The third-party plaintiff-appellant is a medical billing firm and it claims that a Medicare administrative contractor (MAC) negligently processed and misclassified the enrollment and payment application of one of its clients, a medical services supplier. As a result, the client was underpaid for providing Medicare services. When it was sued, the third-party plaintiff-appellant sued the MAC. It appeals from the dismissal of its claims for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the claims arise under the Medicare Act such that the administrative channeling requirement applies. Further, the narrow exception to the Medicare Act’s jurisdiction stripping provision recognized in Shalala v. Illinois Council on Long Term Care, Inc., 529 U.S. 1 (2000) does not apply.

Beverly Knapp Anderson, of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, for the defendant-cross-defendant-third-party plaintiff-appellant; David L. Peters, assistant attorney general, for the third-party defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Abuse of process: Behrens v. City of Buffalo, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Abuse of process Collateral[...]

July 27, 2023

Court of Appeals – Sufficiency of pleading: The Moore Charitable Foundation, et al. v. PJT Par...

New York State Court of Appeals Sufficiency of pleading Negligent supervision and retention – Fraud an[...]

July 27, 2023

Court of Appeals – Effective assistance of counsel: People v. Bradford

New York State Court of Appeals Effective assistance of counsel Stun belt at trial People v. Bradford[...]

July 26, 2023

Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Anderson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable suspicion Pursui[...]

July 26, 2023

Fourth Department – Election Law: Dearmyer v. Stachura

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Election Law Designating pe[...]

July 26, 2023

Fourth Department – Appellate jurisdiction: Weichart v. Hemmerich

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Appellate jurisdiction Dism[...]

July 25, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...