Second Circuit – Medicare Act: Dynasty Healthcare LLC v. National Government Services Inc.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Medicare Act

Jurisdiction – Administrative channel requirement

Dynasty Healthcare LLC v. National Government Services Inc.

21-1622-cv

Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Nardini

Background: The third-party plaintiff-appellant is a medical billing firm and it claims that a Medicare administrative contractor (MAC) negligently processed and misclassified the enrollment and payment application of one of its clients, a medical services supplier. As a result, the client was underpaid for providing Medicare services. When it was sued, the third-party plaintiff-appellant sued the MAC. It appeals from the dismissal of its claims for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the claims arise under the Medicare Act such that the administrative channeling requirement applies. Further, the narrow exception to the Medicare Act’s jurisdiction stripping provision recognized in Shalala v. Illinois Council on Long Term Care, Inc., 529 U.S. 1 (2000) does not apply.

Beverly Knapp Anderson, of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, for the defendant-cross-defendant-third-party plaintiff-appellant; David L. Peters, assistant attorney general, for the third-party defendant-appellee.

