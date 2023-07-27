Burlington town justice resigns under investigation

Judge held office since 2020

By: Bennett Loudon//July 27, 2023

Home>Law>

Burlington town justice resigns under investigation

Burlington town justice resigns under investigation

Judge held office since 2020

By: Bennett Loudon//July 27, 2023

A town court justice in Otsego County has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Corrie A. Damulis resigned from her position as a town justice in Burlington.

In June 2023, the Commission notified Damulis that it was investigating two complaints. She was accused of mishandling court funds in her previous position as justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court and as a justice of the Burlington Town Court, and failing to file reports or remit funds to the New York State Comptroller, which resulted in her salary being stopped.

Damulis was scheduled to give testimony on the case on June 27. Instead, she resigned effective June 30 and agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.

Damulis, who is an attorney, had been a justice in Burlington since 2020. Her current term would have expired on Dec. 31. She previously served as a justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court from 2016 to 2022.

Related Content

Court of Claims lawsuit reinstated over crash in Syracuse

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed against the state of New York over a motor vehicle accide[...]

July 27, 2023

Child Victims Act claim against NY will proceed

A New York appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that allows a lawsuit against the state of New York t[...]

July 26, 2023

Judge declines to dismiss NY official from federal lawsuit over fatal police shooting

A federal judge has denied a motion to remove one defendant from a lawsuit filed by the family of a parole off[...]

July 25, 2023

Judge affirms gun conviction, finds police had ‘reasonable suspicion’ to pursue defendan...

A New York appeals court has upheld a gun conviction after the case was sent back to the lower court for the j[...]

July 24, 2023

Sentence reduced in Rochester murder case

A New York appeals court has reduced the sentence in a murder case.

July 21, 2023

Family members hope to recover nearly $500,000 through confessions of judgment

Three family members who alleged a Rochester real estate investor failed to use their money for the intended p[...]

July 20, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...