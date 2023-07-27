Burlington town justice resigns under investigation

Judge held office since 2020

A town court justice in Otsego County has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Corrie A. Damulis resigned from her position as a town justice in Burlington.

In June 2023, the Commission notified Damulis that it was investigating two complaints. She was accused of mishandling court funds in her previous position as justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court and as a justice of the Burlington Town Court, and failing to file reports or remit funds to the New York State Comptroller, which resulted in her salary being stopped.

Damulis was scheduled to give testimony on the case on June 27. Instead, she resigned effective June 30 and agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.

Damulis, who is an attorney, had been a justice in Burlington since 2020. Her current term would have expired on Dec. 31. She previously served as a justice of the Richfield Springs Village Court from 2016 to 2022.