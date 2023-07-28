Court of Appeals – Search and seizure: Owner Operator Independent Drivers Assoc., et al. v. state Department of Transportation, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Search and seizure

Electronic logging devices – Commercial vehicles

Owner Operator Independent Drivers Assoc., et al. v. state Department of Transportation, et al.

No. 45

Judge Troutman

Background: The appellants challenge the constitutionality of New York regulations adopting a rule promulgated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requiring the installation of electronic logging devices in commercial motor vehicles.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the warrantless inspections authorized by the regulations fall within the administrative search exception to the warrant requirement and do not constitute unreasonable searches and seizures under Article I of the State Constitution.

Charles R. Stinson for the appellants; Kevin C. Hu for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript