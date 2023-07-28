Fourth Department – Negligent road design: Lilian C. v. State of New York

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Negligent road design

Increased traffic – Constructive notice

Lilian C. v. State of New York

CA 22-01010

Appealed from Court of Claims

Background: The claimant commenced an action on behalf of herself and infant daughter seeking damages for injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The claimant alleged that the subject intersection was dangerous because of improper lane alignment and inadequate sight lines for drivers. She appeals from the grant of summary judgment to the state.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that although the state established that its design of the intersection in 1974 was reasonably safe, the claimant raised an issue of fact whether the intersection was reasonably safe at the time of the accident in light of the significant increase in traffic at that intersection over the years for drivers turning left at the intersection. Also, the state failed to establish that it did not have actual or constructive notice of the alleged dangerous condition. An email exchange between the state and the city was submitted into evidence. Therein, a city representative asked whether the left turn onto the onramp was prohibited. The state responded with a question whether it should be prohibited.

Steven W. Williams, of Smith, Sovik, Kendrick & Sugnet, for the claimant-appellant; Owen Demuth, of the state Office of the Attorney General, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video