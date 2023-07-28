Hochul appoints 10 appellate justices

Two named in Fourth Department

By: Daily Record Staff//July 28, 2023

Home>Law>

Hochul appoints 10 appellate justices

Hochul appoints 10 appellate justices

Two named in Fourth Department

By: Daily Record Staff//July 28, 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made 10 appointments to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court.

In the Fourth Department, Hochul named Henry Nowak and Scott DelConte.

Nowak was elected in 2010 to the state Supreme Court in the Eighth Judicial District where he has been assigned to the Commercial Division from 2016 through 2020 and the Medical Malpractice part since 2022.

Previously, Nowak was elected as a Buffalo City Court judge in 2003 where he was assigned to Buffalo Housing Court. He was also previously a trial attorney at Connors & Vilardo, LLP and Lipsitz, Green, Fahringer, Roll, Salisbury, & Cambria, L.L.P.

DelConte was elected in 2018 to the state Supreme Court in the Fifth Judicial District. Previously, he was a partner at Bond, Schoeneck, and King, PLLC, which he joined in 1999.

He also was principal of the DelConte Law Firm in Oswego, where he handled complex litigation.

“I am proud to appoint each and every one of these 10 outstanding judges and am confident they will serve New Yorkers with fairness and respect,” Hochul said in a news release.

“Bringing in decades of work experience and diverse perspectives, these appointees will continue to bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary,” she said.

The judicial screening committees for each of the four Appellate Departments review the applications and conduct interviews of dozens of applicants. Only those applicants deemed “highly qualified” by the committees were submitted to Hochul for consideration.

The other appointees are: Anil Singh, Llinét Rosado, and Kelly O’Neill Levy, in the First Department; Lourdes M. Ventura,  Carl Landicino, and Laurence Love, in the Second Department; and Mark Powers, and L. Michael Mackey, in the Third Department.

Under the New York State Constitution and Judiciary Law, the governor has the authority to appoint justices to each Appellate Division from among those who have been elected as justices of the Supreme Court. The appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.

 

i

Related Content

Kodak suing former executives over sale of stock options

Eastman Kodak Co. is suing two former executives to force them to repay money they received from the sale of s[...]

July 28, 2023

Court of Claims lawsuit reinstated over crash in Syracuse

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed against the state of New York over a motor vehicle accide[...]

July 27, 2023

Burlington town justice resigns under investigation

A town court justice in Otsego County has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission [...]

July 27, 2023

Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being[...]

July 27, 2023

Child Victims Act claim against NY will proceed

A New York appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that allows a lawsuit against the state of New York t[...]

July 26, 2023

Judge declines to dismiss NY official from federal lawsuit over fatal police shooting

A federal judge has denied a motion to remove one defendant from a lawsuit filed by the family of a parole off[...]

July 25, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...