Hochul appoints 10 appellate justices

Two named in Fourth Department

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made 10 appointments to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court.

In the Fourth Department, Hochul named Henry Nowak and Scott DelConte.

Nowak was elected in 2010 to the state Supreme Court in the Eighth Judicial District where he has been assigned to the Commercial Division from 2016 through 2020 and the Medical Malpractice part since 2022.

Previously, Nowak was elected as a Buffalo City Court judge in 2003 where he was assigned to Buffalo Housing Court. He was also previously a trial attorney at Connors & Vilardo, LLP and Lipsitz, Green, Fahringer, Roll, Salisbury, & Cambria, L.L.P.

DelConte was elected in 2018 to the state Supreme Court in the Fifth Judicial District. Previously, he was a partner at Bond, Schoeneck, and King, PLLC, which he joined in 1999.

He also was principal of the DelConte Law Firm in Oswego, where he handled complex litigation.

“I am proud to appoint each and every one of these 10 outstanding judges and am confident they will serve New Yorkers with fairness and respect,” Hochul said in a news release.

“Bringing in decades of work experience and diverse perspectives, these appointees will continue to bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary,” she said.

The judicial screening committees for each of the four Appellate Departments review the applications and conduct interviews of dozens of applicants. Only those applicants deemed “highly qualified” by the committees were submitted to Hochul for consideration.

The other appointees are: Anil Singh, Llinét Rosado, and Kelly O’Neill Levy, in the First Department; Lourdes M. Ventura, Carl Landicino, and Laurence Love, in the Second Department; and Mark Powers, and L. Michael Mackey, in the Third Department.

Under the New York State Constitution and Judiciary Law, the governor has the authority to appoint justices to each Appellate Division from among those who have been elected as justices of the Supreme Court. The appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.