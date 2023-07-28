Second Circuit – Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act: United States v. Antonius

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act

Due process – Land-based traffickers – Article I powers

United States v. Antonius

21-1083

Judges Calababresi, Lynch, and Robinson

Background: The defendants appealed from a judgment under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act (MDLA). They were convicted of conspiring to traffic drugs on the high seas using a stateless vessel. On appeal they argue that their prosecution under the MDLEA violated due process because their conduct lacked a nexus with the United States. Thus, Congress exceeded its Article I powers.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held in light of the conspiracy’s nexus to the United State’s interest in eliminating drug trafficking on the high seas, and the fair warning ascribed to those that participate in such conspiracies, due process was not offended by the defendant’s prosecutions under the MDLEA. The Second Circuit also held that no authority supports the defendant’s argument that Congress exceeded its Article I powers by extending the MDLEA to foreign, land-based conspirators orchestrating the trafficking of drugs on a stateless vessel, the district court did not err when it held the defendants could be prosecuted under the MDLEA.

Jill R. Shellow, Ruth M. Liebesman, and Peter J. Tomao, for the defendants-appellant; Elinor L. Tarlow, assistant United States attorney, for the respondent.