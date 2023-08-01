Court of Appeals – Defamation: Gottwald, et al. v. Sebert, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Defamation

Limited public figure and privileged statements

Gottwald, et al. v. Sebert, et al.

Nos. 32 & 33

Judge Garcia

Background: In response to the defendant, filing an action in California, alleging that the plaintiff raped her shortly after she signed a record deal with him, the plaintiff brought a defamation claim alleging that the statements by her and her agents were defamatory.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the plaintiff is a limited public figure who must prove by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant acted with actual malice; that five of the allegedly defamatory statements are privileged as a matter of law while the issue of privilege as to the remaining 20 statements must be resolved by a jury.

No 32: Anton Metlitsky for the appellant; Christine Lepera for the respondents; No 33: Anton Metlitsky for the appellant; David A. Steinberg for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript