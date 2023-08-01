Fourth Department – Arbitration: County of Onondaga v. Civil Service Employees Assoc.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 1, 2023

Fourth Department – Arbitration: County of Onondaga v. Civil Service Employees Assoc.

Fourth Department – Arbitration: County of Onondaga v. Civil Service Employees Assoc.

By: Daily Record Staff//August 1, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Arbitration

Exceeding authority – terms in a collective bargaining agreement

County of Onondaga v. Civil Service Employees Assoc.

CA 22-00889

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking to vacate an arbitrator’s award on the ground that it was issued in excess of the arbitrator’s power. The Supreme Court found that the matter at issue was erroneously found arbitrable and the respondent appealed.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that grievance at issue dealt with an alleged inequitable application of the grievant’s leave accruals. It bore a reasonable relationship with the subject matter of the collective bargaining agreement as the CBA defined a grievance as a claimed violation, misinterpretation or an inequitable application of a specific and express term of the CBA.

Steven M. Klein, of the Civil Service Employees Association, for the respondent-appellant; Kyle W. Sturgess, of Bolanos Lowe, for the petitioner-respondent.

Oral argument video

-

