Split court affirms drug conviction

Minority voted to dismiss indictment

In a split decision, a state appeals court has affirmed a drug conviction.

Defendant Eugene L. Lively was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in April 2022 after a bench trial before Jefferson County Court Judge David A. Renzi.

In a 3-2 decision released Friday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, affirmed the conviction and rejected the argument of Lively’s appellate lawyer that Renzi should have suppressed the physical evidence found by parole officers.

A parolee’s constitutional protection from unreasonable searches and seizures is not violated when a parole officer conducts a warrantless search that is “rationally and reasonably related to the performance of the parole officer’s duties,” the court wrote.

“A parole officer’s search is unlawful, however, when the parole officer is merely a conduit for doing what the police could not do otherwise,” the court wrote.

At the suppression hearing, a parole officer testified that she was familiar with Lively through prior visits to his home with Lively’s assigned parole officer. And she testified that the conditions of Lively’s parole include a consent to searches.

She testified that the unannounced home visit was prompted by a request from another parole officer to look for a parole absconder who might be at Lively’s home.

“That conduct is unquestionably substantially related to the performance of the parole officer’s duty in the particular circumstances,” the majority wrote.

The court wrote that there was “no evidence from which to infer that the parole officers conducting the search were not pursuing parole-related objectives,”

Justices Tracey A. Bannister and Mark A. Montour dissented and voted to reverse the conviction.

“We respectfully dissent inasmuch as we conclude that County Court erred in refusing to suppress physical evidence found during the search of defendant’s residence and person by parole officers,” they wrote.

“A parolee has a constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures … Whether the action was unreasonable and thus prohibited by constitutional proscription must turn on whether the conduct of the parole officer was rationally and reasonably related to the performance of the parole officer’s duty,” the minority wrote.

They wrote that the evidence presented at the suppression hearing “failed to establish that the search of defendant’s pocket was rationally and reasonably related to the duty of defendant’s parole officer with respect to the parolee defendant.”

A parole officer who assisted with the search testified at the suppression hearing that she was asked to assist in searching Lively’s home for an unidentified parolee who had apparently absconded from parole.

But there was nothing in the record that would explain why the parole officers believed that the absconder was at Lively’s apartment.

“There was no testimony by defendant’s parole officer that the search was related to any determination that defendant violated or was violating any condition of his parole or that the parole officers were conducting an unannounced search related to defendant’s status as a parolee,” the minority noted.

They wrote that there was “no evidence that the decision to search defendant’s residence was motivated … by legitimate reasons related to defendant’s status as a parolee.”

To justify the initial entry into Lively’s apartment for the search, the prosecution relied solely on the assisting parole officer’s testimony that “parolee’s consent to searches … as a condition of parole,” the minority wrote.

But that authorization “is not an unrestricted consent to any and all searches and does not obviate a showing by the parole officer that the search was rationally related to the officer’s duty to detect and prevent parole violations.”

When the parole officers entered Lively’s apartment, he was handcuffed for officer safety.

“There is no evidence, however, that defendant was handcuffed because the parole officers had reason to believe that defendant was armed or presented a safety risk,” the minority wrote.

A parole officer testified that, after Lively was handcuffed, he was searched “because there was a bulge in his left pocket.”

“That parole officer did not testify that she believed that the bulge may have been a weapon,” the minority wrote.

The bulge was an earbud container.

The prosecution presented “no evidence showing that the parole officer had any reason to suspect that … defendant had violated any condition of his parole,” the minority wrote.

The prosecution claimed the purpose for entering Lively’s apartment was to search for a parole absconder, but the minority concluded that the search of Lively’s pocket “was not reasonably designed to lead to evidence of a parole violation.”

“We would therefore reverse the judgment, grant that part of defendant’s … motion seeking to suppress the physical evidence, and dismiss the indictment,” the minority wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035