Owner could face millions in fines

State officials say seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne counties that were also illegally selling cannabis to underage customers have been shut down under new enforcement powers granted to the Attorney General by legislation signed into law as part of the new state budget.

The unlicensed dispensary chain, “I’m Stuck,” has eight locations across Cayuga, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties and is selling cannabis without the proper authorization from the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Letitia James.

In addition to making illicit retail sales, the dispensaries processed and packaged cannabis products without a license. The chain’s owner, David Tulley, ignored repeated notices and OCM orders to stop selling cannabis without a license, and investigators observed store clerks selling cannabis products to underage customers on multiple occasions, the state claims.

In addition to shutting down Tulley’s stores, the Attorney General is seeking penalties from Tulley, his companies, and the building owners where his stores are located. Tulley could be fined millions of dollars in penalties.

Tulley has been selling cannabis without a license since at least early 2022, according to the state. Investigators visited six “I’m Stuck” locations owned by Tulley and were able to purchase $1,000 worth of cannabis products. “I’m Stuck” stores made sales to individuals under the age of 21, according to the state.

The Cannabis Law imposes a $10,000 penalty for each day in which an individual sells cannabis without a license, and a $20,000 penalty for each day an individual continues to sell cannabis after receiving an order to cease operating from OCM.

Under state law, building owners can be fined a penalty of $10,000 per day for allowing the unlicensed sale of cannabis at their property.