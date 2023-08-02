CDS gala is Aug. 10

Andrew Thomas will be keynote speaker

By: Daily Record Staff//August 2, 2023

The Center for Dispute Settlement (CDS), founded in 1973 as the first dispute resolution center in New York state, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a gala to be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 10, at the Holiday Inn Hotel, 70 State St.

The event will include a proclamation from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and a keynote address by Andrew Thomas, who served as CDS’s executive director from 1979 to 2005.

Thomas currently serves on the advisory boards for both the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law Program on Dispute Resolution Divided Communities Project and the Valencia College Peace and Justice Institute in Orlando.

Thomas was a founding member and President of the National Association for Community Mediation (NAFCM) and the New York State Dispute Resolution Association (NYSDRA), which, in 2005, established the annual “Andrew Thomas Peace Builders Award.”

Thomas has received numerous local, state, and national awards and special recognition throughout his career. Most recently, he was the 2022 recipient of the prestigious American Bar Association Dispute Resolution Section’s Frank Sander Award.

Karen Edwards, news anchor at local television station WHAM, will be the master of ceremonies. Live music will be provided by Special Blend featuring Tom Passamonte.

There will be free parking available at the Holiday Inn, with overflow parking at the Sister Cities Garage on North Fitzhugh Street. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/center-for-dispute-settlement-50th-anniversary-gala-tickets-617401513547.

The CDS serves the eight counties in the 7th Judicial District of New York state, providing a range of services, including mediation, restorative practices, dialogue facilitation, conciliation, conflict coaching, and arbitration.

CDS also offers training in mediation skills, restorative practices, conflict resolution, anger management, and diversity/equity/inclusion/belonging (DEIB). For more information, visit www.cdsadr.org.

