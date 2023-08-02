Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Anthony

New York State Court of Appeals

Sex Offender Registration Act

Mitigation – Downward Departure

People v. Anthony

No. 72 SSM 3

Memorandum

Background: The defendant appealed a determination that he is a presumptive level three sexually violent offender for purposes of the Sex Offender Registration Act. On appeal, he argues that he did not present a high risk of sexual re-offense as evidence by his positive performance in sex offender treatment and educational programs while incarcerated. He also argued that the level three risk assessment would make it more difficult for him to find housing. The Appellate Division had previously held that the defendant failed to show that a departure was warranted and that the factors on which the defendant relied upon were adequately taken into account by the SORA guidelines.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the Appellate Division considered all of the circumstances proffered by the defendant in mitigation. Further, the defendant was not entitled to a downward departure given the severity, number, and circumstances of the defendant’s violent sexual crimes.

Nancy E. Little for the appellant; Rebecca Nealon for the respondent.