Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Duncan

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Traffic stop

Tinted windows

People v. Duncan

KA 21-01061

Appealed from Livingston County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that a traffic stop initiated after a police officer observed that the vehicle in which the defendant was riding had an illegal window tint was unlawful.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the argument that the people failed to demonstrate the police officer’s qualifications and training with respect to the tint of the subject window was not properly before the court. Thus, the record supported the court’s determination that the police officer lawfully stopped the vehicle because the officer had probable cause to believe the vehicle had excessively tinted windows.

Bradley E. Keem, of the conflict defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Joshua J. Tonra, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video